Sky's Angel Reese Featured on NBA 2K26’s SLAM Cover
Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese continues to cement her status as one of basketball's most influential figures, now appearing on the cover of NBA 2K26's special SLAM Edition.
The SLAM Edition is a unique collaboration between NBA 2K and SLAM Magazine, featuring Reese alongside Oklahoma City Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and New York Knicks legend Carmelo Anthony on SLAM Magazine issue 259.
The two-time WNBA All-Star is also the cover athlete for the standard WNBA edition of NBA 2K26 when the game was officially announced in July 2025.
Reese's cover appearances came on the heels of an impressive 2025 WNBA season, despite the Chicago Sky's struggles as a team. The Sky finished with a league-worst 10-34 record, their worst result since the franchise's inaugural season. However, Reese's individual performance remained exceptional throughout the campaign.
Angel Reese Reaches Major Milestone in Second WNBA Season
During the 2025 season, Reese averaged 14.7 points, 12.6 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game while shooting 45.8 percent from the field. She led the WNBA in rebounding for the second consecutive year. Reese was named a WNBA All-Star for the second straight year and recorded 23 double-doubles.
Reese's 2025 WNBA campaign with the Sky ended on an awkward note. The youngster made some controversial remarks about her teammates, urging the franchise to acquire better players in the offseason following the win over the Connecticut Sun. She issued an apology after realizing that her words upset her teammates.
She was handed a half game ban but Reese chose to sit out the entire game. She did not play the remaining games either, citing back issues. Many believe the WNBA sensation has already played her final game with the Sky.
Reese continued to make WNBA history. She became the fastest player in league history to reach 650 points and 650 rebounds. The Sky star has followed it up with multiple milestones off the field.
Angel Reese's Off-the-Court Success
In September 2025, Reese made her feature film debut in "A House of Dynamite," a nuclear disaster thriller directed by acclaimed filmmaker Kathryn Bigelow. In a cameo during the film's third and final chapter, Reese starred alongside Oscar-nominated actors Idris Elba and Rebecca Ferguson. In her scene, which showcases Reese's acting chops, she appears as herself, shooting hoops with Elba's character, who portrays the President of the United States.
Reese achieved another unprecedented milestone when she became the first professional athlete ever to walk in the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show on October 15, 2025. Following her runway debut, she announced an even bigger achievement. She revealed via X that she had signed a long-term contract with Victoria's Secret to be a VS Angel.
The 23-year-old also launched Angel Reese 1 globally on September 18, 2025, in three debut colorways: "Diamond Dust" (iridescent white with mother-of-pearl accents), "Mebounds" (bold paradise pink), and "Receipts Ready" (black and white with red accents). Priced at $120 per pair, all three colorways sold out within hours.
In October 2025, Reebok released the "Charm City" colorway, featuring an "Unapologetic" purple-and-black design paying homage to Reese's hometown of Baltimore, Maryland. The "Charm City" release also sold out within hours.
