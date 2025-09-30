Sky’s Angel Reese Opens Up About Netflix Cameo
Chicago Sky power forward Angel Reese is set to debut on the big screen in October. The offseason continues to get better for the WNBA superstar. She launched her custom shoe, “Angel Reese 1,” on September 18 and is now gearing up for her first film release only two weeks later.
Reese has a cameo in Kathryn Bigelow’s Netflix thriller, A House of Dynamite. She will appear as herself in the final few minutes of the film. Idris Elba, Rebecca Ferguson, Anthony Ramos and Jared Harris are some of the stellar cast members. The movie is scheduled for a limited theatrical release in the U.K. on October 3 and globally on October 10. It will premiere on Netflix worldwide on October 24.
The two-time WNBA All-Star attended the movie screening in New York and shared her feelings about her first appearance in a film.
“It was amazing. Being able to work with a woman is something that I always love to do because women empowerment — that's something I always believe in and stand on,” Reese said. “And for her to want me to be in the movie and be myself for my first time was amazing, so I'm super thankful for her.”
“Also, being on set with Idris was the best. I mean, I've watched him since I was a young girl. He has all of my favorite movies, so I was just really excited to work with somebody such a great person, first but also a great actor.”
‘A House of Dynamite’ has been split into three chapters. Reese makes her appearance in the third and final chapter. Elba, who is playing the POTUS in the film, is told to address an “Angel Reese matter.” The president interacts with Reese and the girls, sharing shots on the court and discussing the life lessons sports can offer.
Reese has previously appeared in music videos, but this marks her first major cinematic role. She was featured in the music videos for “Put it on Da Floor Again” and “Champions.”
The film covers the aftermath of a missile launched at the United States as authorities try to figure out who is responsible for it and how they should tackle the issue.
Make sure you bookmark the Chicago Sky on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!