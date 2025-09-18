Sky's Angel Reese Celebrates Launch of Custom Shoe
Angel Reese's second season with the Chicago Sky came to a dramatic end with the two-time WNBA All-Star taking home the 2025 WNBA Rebounding Leader trophy for the second straight season.
The superstar has continued to turn heads in the offseason. Last week, Reese attended the much-anticipated boxing showdown between Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford. She visited Crawford in the locker room before the fight and was featured on Netflix's X account.
Reese hit a major career milestone on Thursday as the first edition of her signature shoe, the "Angel Reese 1," hit the market on September 18. The WNBA star announced the news on her social media handles. She shared a clip consisting of behind-the-scenes footage from the shoot with the caption:
"✨ HAPPY LAUNCH DAY ✨ Today I get to share a dream turned reality—my very first shoe👟
I can’t even put into words how PROUD I am of this moment, how THANKFUL I am for the journey, and how GRATEFUL I am for every single person who has supported me along the way. 23 years old… and I just dropped my very first signature shoe. WOW. 🥺🙏🏽 This is more than just a shoe—it’s a piece of my story, my grind, and my growth. The time is now. The wait is over. 🚨 SHOP THE COLLECTION TODAY 🚨"
The "Angel Reese 1" is up for sale on Reebok in three colors. The all-pink edition has been named "Mebounds," the all-white edition will be called "Diamond Dust," and the black and white edition has been named "Receipts Ready." A slate gray version named "Giving Grace" will hit the market in November.
The shoe features Reese's logo on the side and her initials on the sole. Reebok's CEO, Todd Krinsky, shared his take on "Angel Reese 1."
"Every element – from the molded overlays to the heritage-inspired traction – was made to celebrate Angel and how she is redefining what it means to be an athlete," Krinsky said.
Reese has been linked with Reebok since 2023, when she signed an NIL deal with the shoe brand. The "Angel Reese 1" is priced at $120. The shoe will certainly give her popularity a major boost. She is already the highest followed WNBA star with over five million followers.
