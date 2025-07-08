Sky's Angel Reese Has Outburst In Loss to Mystics
Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese had another double-double Tuesday afternoon in a losing effort against the Washington Mystics. She finished the day with 22 points and 15 rebounds as the Sky dropped an 81-79 decision in the District.
The score was tied at 77 with 31.8 seconds remaining, and Washington center Shakira Austin missed two free throws. However, after the second miss, she gathered the rebound and scored a basket in the paint to put the Mystics ahead 79-77.
Reese tried to bring the Sky back into the game as she was then fouled at the other end of the floor. She sank both shots to tie the game, but Austin went back to the line for two shots, which was the margin of victory.
Despite the loss, Reese extended her streak of 15-plus rebounds to six games.
Reese showed her temper as she had a tantrum on the Chicago portion of the sideline. With the score tied at 77, prior to Austin's free throws, the players were fighting over a loose ball and no foul was called. Reese was so mad that she broke a coaches clipboard that an assistant was still holding.
Sky center Elizabeth Williams scored 20 points in a losing effort. Williams fouled out late in the fourth quarter, when the Sky could have used her to protect the paint.
Washington (9-10) finished with a 46-30 edge in points in the paint, despite Reese's best efforts. Many of those came after Williams fouled out. The Sky's bench also got outscored as Reese and Williams provided most of the offensive punch. The Mystics bench beat the Sky’s 22 to 11.
Chicago (5-13) will have a chance to win a game when they return home to face the upstart Dallas Wings. They desperately need to win the game as they then move on to a pair of games against the first-place Minnesota Lynx.
The Sky need to start stacking some wins if they want to make the WNBA playoffs. A loss to the Wings would further bury Chicago.