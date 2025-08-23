Sky's Bench Must Improve to Beat Sun
For the second time this season, the Chicago Sky beat a team that played in the 2024 WNBA Championship. Not too long ago, Chicago bested last year's runner-ups, the Minnesota Lynx, at Wintrust Arena by a score of 87-81.
On Thursday, the Sky defeated the reigning league champions, the New York Liberty, 91-85. They did so because of strong performances from their starters. Kamilla Cardoso and Angel Reese both put up double figures in points and rebounds.
Cardoso had a team-high in both categories, points and rebounds, with 22 and 15, respectively. Reese added 21 points and 10 rebounds.
The two other starters who did well were Ariel Atkins (19 points, five rebounds, and five assists) and Michaela Onyenwere (13 points). The only major contributor from the Sky's second unit was Elizabeth Williams, as she recorded eight points and seven rebounds against the Liberty.
It Wouldn't Hurt for Chicago's Bench to Do More
Though Rachel Banham was the only member of the Sky's starting five not to make more than one basket, their bench didn't do much outside of Williams' near-double double.
Kia Nurse and Rebecca Allen combined for a pair of rebounds and two points coming off the bench. Though the Connecticut Sun don't provide as tough a challenge as the defending WNBA champion Liberty, Nurse and Allen have to do more.
Sevgi Uzun, the fourth player to check in off the bench for the Sky on Thursday, scored three points in 19 minutes. Atkins' 19 points was more than the entire second unit's production for Chicago.
Rookies Hailey Van Lith and Maddy Westbeld were not able to participate in the victory against New York. Head coach Tyler Marsh did not have either player check into the game.
What's at Stake for Two Teams Already Eliminated From The Playoffs?
The Sky have only won back-to-back games twice all season. They did so early on in the year during a pair of consecutive games with the Dallas Wings. The Sky did it against when they beat the Wings and Lynx in a three-day span last month.
Looking for a three-game winning streak of their own, the Connecticut Sun come to Wintrust Arena for the first time this year. The two teams have split games against each other. However, both contests were in Uncasville, Connecticut at the Mohegan Sun.
Former Sky player Marina Mabrey and her team roll into Chicago as winners in three of their last four games. The first win in that span was against the Sky, 71-62.
In order for Chicago to win their tenth game of the season and second against the Connecticut, the Sky will could use some help from their bench players. They can't rely on another 76 points from their starters when the team averages 75.7 per game.
Tip-off between the Sky and Sun takes place on Saturday afternoon, 3:00 p.m. (CT) and 4:00 p.m. (ET). The two WNBA Eastern Conference rivals will face off one last time on Wednesday, September 3, in Chicago.
