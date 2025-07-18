Who Won the Marina Mabrey Trade: Sky or Sun?
The Chicago Sky and Connecticut Sun took part in a major trade a year ago. One year later, the scope of both teams is vastly different than when the deal was made.
First place was still up for grabs in the WNBA Eastern Conference. The New York Liberty ended up securing the top seed. However, thanks to the addition of Marina Mabrey, the Sun made it close settling for the third seed overall in last year's playoffs.
The Sky were on the outside looking from the outside in at the last available playoff spot. The Atlanta Dream and the Washington Mystics were in the same boat at the time.
"We are very excited to welcome Rachel and Moriah to the Sky, and we know that both will bring a ton of value to this roster this season" said Sky general manager Jeff Pagliocca. "Adding another essential first round draft pick in 2025 will strengthen our draft capital next year."
On July 17, 2024, the Sky sent Mabrey to the Sun for Rachel Batham and Moriah Jefferson. Chicago sat in the eighth seed and Connecticut was less than three games out of first place.
As of Thursday night, the Sun have just three wins this season and are on the opposite end of the standings from last year. The Sky have more losses now (15) than they had wins last season (13).
So, did the Sky or the Sun come out on top of this trade?
Well, it depends. If you look at the view point of last season and how it ended, the Sun. Chicago missed the playoffs after being closer before this trade than by the end of the season. Connecticut went on to play in the WNBA Playoffs, going deep until losing to the Liberty in the semifinals.
Mabrey played and started 24 games for the Sky before the swap. She averaged 14 point per game but was shooting just 38% from the floor. That was her worst shooting average since her rookie season with the Los Angeles Sparks (2019).
The former Notre Dame player increased her both her overall shooting average and her three-point shooting average by about 8% in each. In the postseason with the Sun last year, her points per game and free throw averages also went up.
At that point, the Sky's season was already over despite high hopes with rookies Angel Reese and Kamilla Cardoso. The additions of Batham and Jefferson was not enough to tilt Chicago's fortune.
If you're going by this year's standings, the Sky are doing better than the Sun. Connecticut was gutted in free agency and their head coach from last season, Stephanie White, joined the Indiana Fever.
Banham is averaging more than eight points and two assists a game in 2025. Jefferson just had her first start of the year as she contributed seven points, five rebounds and five assists in the blowout loss to the Dream.
Taking the salary cap situation for both teams, the Sun hold a slight edge. Chicago has $229,095 more committed in total salaries than Connecticut does. However, the Sky's roster has one more player on their roster (12 total).
Clearly, Banham and Jefferson don't score as much as Mabrey. The Sky could really use her offense, but Chicago has a better outlook with their twin towers and another potential lottery pick next spring.
The Sun look to be in a full rebuild with Mabrey stuck along for the ride, for now. Five months ago, Mabrey requested a trade but it was denied. Batham and Jefferson seem happy in their new home. Thus, the edge goes to the Sky.
Chicago wins this trade over Connecticut.
