Chicago Sky On SI

Sky Breaks Slumps in Thrilling Victory Over Mystics

The Chicago Sky finally snapped an 8-game losing streak as they defeated the Washington Mystics.

Tyler Miller

Aug 5, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Sky center Kamilla Cardoso (10) looks on during the first half of a WNBA game against the Washington Mystics at Wintrust Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images
Aug 5, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Sky center Kamilla Cardoso (10) looks on during the first half of a WNBA game against the Washington Mystics at Wintrust Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images / Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

The Chicago Sky finally snapped a very long losing streak by defeating the Washington Mystics on Tuesday night 78-64 as they decided to trade their star player Brittney Sykes which contributed to the low number of points in the Sky's win.

The Sky were still missing Angel Reese in the game as she was still nursing an injury. But they got Ariel Atkins back which was a huge boost for the club.

Chicago Sky guard Ariel Atkins
Jul 12, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Sky guard Ariel Atkins (7) looks to pass the ball against the Minnesota Lynx during the second half of a WNBA game at Wintrust Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images / Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

The Sky need their injured players back fully healthy, if they want any chance of winning more games this year, as when they do not have them, it is a nightmare. But in the victory, the Sky broke through several slumps they were on in their losing streak.

Kamilla Cardoso is a major backbone of the team

The Sky's superstar center is one of the major pieces that drives the team and is a major reason why the Sky are even competitive in any game that they play for the rest of the season.

She is somebody that can really space the floor, somebody that can really box out, and somebody that generally always does her best to play defense. She also chips in on rebounds and puts up those and points on a consistent basis each night.

Cardoso finished Tuesday's victory over the Mystics with 16 points and 13 rebounds to lead the way for the Sky. They really need her moving forward.

The Sky break third quarter and first quarter slump in victory

The Sky finally broke through in their victory over the Mystics on Tuesday and it was a very welcome sight to see. They broke a slump that they were going through in the first quarter and a slump in the third quarter and Sky fans had to be happy at these.

The Sky scored the most first quarter points (25) that they have scored all season since July 29 against this same Mystics team.

The Sky also put up the most points they've scored in the third quarter (26) since when they put up 26 on July 9 so it had been a while. Rachel Banham opened the quarter with a massive three to get the Sky rolling as they never looked back.

Rachel Banha
Aug 3, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Sky guard Rachel Banham (24) reacts during the first half of a WNBA game against the Phoenix Mercury at Wintrust Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images / Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Make sure you bookmark the Chicago Sky on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more! 

Published |Modified
Tyler Miller
TYLER MILLER

Tyler is a 25 year old Journalism graduate from Georgia Southern University. Tyler is a big fan of hockey, baseball, basketball, and football, and also is a staff writer for Fansided.

Home/News