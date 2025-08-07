Sky Breaks Slumps in Thrilling Victory Over Mystics
The Chicago Sky finally snapped a very long losing streak by defeating the Washington Mystics on Tuesday night 78-64 as they decided to trade their star player Brittney Sykes which contributed to the low number of points in the Sky's win.
The Sky were still missing Angel Reese in the game as she was still nursing an injury. But they got Ariel Atkins back which was a huge boost for the club.
The Sky need their injured players back fully healthy, if they want any chance of winning more games this year, as when they do not have them, it is a nightmare. But in the victory, the Sky broke through several slumps they were on in their losing streak.
Kamilla Cardoso is a major backbone of the team
The Sky's superstar center is one of the major pieces that drives the team and is a major reason why the Sky are even competitive in any game that they play for the rest of the season.
She is somebody that can really space the floor, somebody that can really box out, and somebody that generally always does her best to play defense. She also chips in on rebounds and puts up those and points on a consistent basis each night.
Cardoso finished Tuesday's victory over the Mystics with 16 points and 13 rebounds to lead the way for the Sky. They really need her moving forward.
The Sky break third quarter and first quarter slump in victory
The Sky finally broke through in their victory over the Mystics on Tuesday and it was a very welcome sight to see. They broke a slump that they were going through in the first quarter and a slump in the third quarter and Sky fans had to be happy at these.
The Sky scored the most first quarter points (25) that they have scored all season since July 29 against this same Mystics team.
The Sky also put up the most points they've scored in the third quarter (26) since when they put up 26 on July 9 so it had been a while. Rachel Banham opened the quarter with a massive three to get the Sky rolling as they never looked back.
