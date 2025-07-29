Sky Won't Go Anywhere Without This Player
Angel Reese is the heart, soul and backbone of the Chicago Sky, but she can’t carry them to the postseason, let alone the promised land, by herself.
The Sky have been horrific, to put it mildly. There’s also a correlation that everyone has taken notice of: when Reese doesn’t play, the team struggles. Over the course of her career, the Sky have gone just 1-8 when she doesn’t suit up. This year, things haven’t gotten better. Actually, they’ve been worse.
So far this season, Reese hasn’t played in three of her team’s games. And, unsurprisingly, the Sky haven’t been able to win any of them. But while the two-time All-Star is incredibly important, so is Ariel Atkins.
Her numbers won’t exactly blow your mind or jump out at you, but she’s been a good player all year.
Ariel Atkins 2025 Stats
13.9 ppg, 3.1 rpg, 3.5 apg, 42.5 fg%, 35.4 3p%
It isn’t just about the numbers she puts up individually, but when she’s not out there, the Sky seemingly forget how to play basketball.
The Atlanta Dream handed the Sky a 37-point beatdown without her, and the Minnesota Lynx waxed them by 23 when she was on the sidelines. How about the Seattle Storm and Indiana Fever? Well, a 38 and 15-point beating was jaw-dropping.
Getting Atkins back is what the Sky desperately needs. Tonight, though, that won’t be happening. Chicago will pay a visit to the Washington Mystics and hope to stop the bleeding. Luckily for them, Reese will be back out there. Atkins? Don’t expect to see her.
For the 28-year-old former two-time All-Star, a bothersome leg injury has been plaguing her for the last few weeks. Currently, there isn’t a firm timetable on when she’ll be back. Until she does, the Sky will continue to see bad nights on the court. So while Reese is the face of the franchise and their most important player, when Atkins is by her side, the Sky are viewed as a respectable team.
