Sky Can Still Affect Playoffs

Eliminated for the second year in a row, the Chicago Sky can still affect the playoff picture the rest of the season.

Scott Conrad

Aug 23, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Sky players react to a call against their team during the first half of a WNBA game against the Connecticut Sun at Wintrust Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images
The Chicago Sky will miss the WNBA playoffs for the second season in a row. The 2021 WNBA Champions have yet to make the postseason with Angel Reese and Kamilla Cardoso.

Of the eight remaining games on the Sky's regular season schedule, all but one opponent is in the playoff picture. Three games are against the team that knocked Chicago out of the 2023 WNBA champions, the Las Vegas Aces.

Before Chicago's players will be watching the postseason from home, the team has a chance to disrupt the playoff picture this season. Besides the Aces, the Sky also have games against the Phoenix Mercury and the Seattle Storm on the road.

After their home game against the Connecticut Sun, the Sky embark on a three-game road trip against the Fever, followed by a pair of games against the Aces. The season finale is at Wintrust Arena against the defending WNBA champions, the New York Liberty.

The Chicago Sky can impact the 2025 WNBA in terms of the seeding.

With three games against the Aces, a team Sky head coach used to be the assistant for, the Sky can potentially prevent the two-time WNBA champions from being a top four seed. That would mean that Las Vegas is on the road in the second round if they advance that far.

If the Sky lose all three games, it could have the reverse affect and hold the Phoenix Mercury and/or the Indiana Fever out of a top four seed. Chicago has the ability to be a playoff spoiler in the season's last few weeks.

Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese vs. Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark
Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) passes around Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese (5) on Saturday, May 17, 2025, during a game between the Indiana Fever and the Chicago Sky at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The Indiana Fever defeated the Chicago Sky, 93-58. / Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Another scenario in which the Sky can affect the postseason picture is in their game at Seattle against the Storm. However, Chicago hasn't fared too well against the four-time WNBA champions.

The fourth and final installment this year of the Sky vs Fever takes place before the season's end. Reese has only been able to get the best of Caitlin Clark and her Indiana teammates once since the two broke into the WNBA together.

In Chicago's last game of the season, they have the honor of hosting the 2024 WNBA Champions. The Liberty are chasing the Minnesota Lynx for first place. The home court advantage is highly coveted come playoff time.

Chicago Sky bench
Aug 1, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Injured Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese (C) looks on from the bench during the first half of a WNBA game against the Golden State Valkyries at Wintrust Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images / Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

If New York isn't in the running for the top seed anymore come September 11, they may be vying for a second, third or fourth seed. A win by the Sky to end the 2025 WNBA regular season would put a monkey wrench in the Liberty's plans.

Though these last eight games can do nothing for the Sky's playoff hopes, they can for the five teams that are fighting for a postseason berth the rest of the way. The playoff disruption continues on Monday when the Chicago Sky host the Las Vegas Aces on Monday night at Wintrust Arena.

