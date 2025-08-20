Two Head-Scratching Observations from Sky vs. Storm
Even though the Chicago Sky are now on a five-game losing streak, their latest defeat was actually their most competitive effort in that span. The 2021 WNBA Champions lost at home on Tuesday night, 94-88, to the Seattle Storm.
In the Sky's previous four games, they have been blownout by an average of 20.25 points per game. The only other game in that stretch that was close was the 71-62 loss on the road to the Connecticut Sun.
A few noticeable differences and observations to the Sky's lineup were noted on Tuesday at Wintrust Arena. Chicago saw the return of their All-Star forward, but didn't get to see either of their rookie guards take the court.
Here's why this pair of events has Sky fans scratching their heads.
1. Angel Reese is back for the Chicago Sky
Anytime a team's All-Star forward and face of their franchise returns, it usually bodes well for them and their fan base. In her 19-point performance on Tuesday, Reese reminded the WNBA that she is that girl.
The former LSU Tiger came back after missing seven games due to a lingering back issue. Reese also collected seven rebounds and was credited with four assists against the Storm.
Yet, it shocked many people that she came back without some sort of major announcement before the game. What's even more shocking is that there were rumors of Chicago shutting down Reese for the rest of the season.
The Sky are 8-26 now on the season as they enter Thursday's game agains the defending WNBA champions, the New York Liberty. They are at least eight games back of a playoff seed at this point.
Angel Reese's return wasn't about a late push to qualify for the postseason. Instead, it was for the fans to see the Bayou Barbie take the court again at Wintrust Arena.
2. Neither Van Lith or Westbeld checked in on Tuesday for the Sky.
The Chicago Sky's roster has been riddled with injuries. Reese and Courtney Vandersloot are not the only players to have missed games this year. Ariel Atkins and Michael Onyenwere have also taken to the bench to heal for various ailments.
Yet, that's not the reason rookies Hailey Van Lith or Maddy Westbeld remained on the sideline for the Sky's loss to the Storm on Tuesday. The pair of first-year players watched from virtually the same vantage point as any fan at Wintrust Arena.
It was the decision of the Sky's head coach Tyler Marsh. With two more Did Not Play's (DNP's) recorded for these young females, they haven't had their chance to shine. Van Lith and Westbeld are also two of the only four players on Chicago who are under contract beyond this season.
Atkins, Vandersloot, and Onyenwere are all free agents after this year. The same goes for Rachel Banham, Rebecca Allen, and Kia Nurse.
Thus, not giving any playing time to Van Lith or Westbeld on Tuesday was shocking. Hopefully they see the floor for the Sky on Thursday. Next up is a rematch on the road against the Liberty. The two teams will also see each other in the regular-season finale at Wintrust Arena.
