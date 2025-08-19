Sky Desperately Want To Avoid Making History
Perception and reality are two completely different things. And for the Chicago Sky, they learned this the hard way.
Wasting prime years of Angel Reese was never their plans. So, with the hopes of turning them into contenders, the Sky made some moves in the offseason.
Guard play was an issue for them in 2024, and while they could have re-signed Chennedy Carter after a terrific year, they went in another direction. As an organization, they believed bringing back Courtney Valndersloot was the right move. Additionally, they grabbed Hailey Van Lith with the 11th overall pick, solidifying both their guard play of the present and future.
Those moves, however, were just the beginning. The Sky signed Kia Nurse and Michaela Onyenwere. Tyler Marsh was also selected as the right man to lead them into the future as their new head coach.
Yet, even with all of those moves, it’s been blowout city.
Currently, at 8-25, the Sky have the second-worst record in the league with a chance at hitting rock bottom.
In all likelihood, the Sky won’t have enough firepower or defensive capabilities to grab many wins. What they should focus on, nevertheless, is avoiding unwanted history.
This past Friday night, the Sky found themselves on the wrong end of another blowout. The Golden State Valkyries stomped onto their home court and left with a 31-point victory.
Losing by a ton of points has become the norm, but one more blowout by 30-plus will put the Sky in the sort of territory that can embarrass them.
With four defeats by at least 30, the Sky have tied the WNBA record for the most losses in a single season by that many points. Now, with a chunk of games remaining, there’s a chance they can set the record.
As we peek up and down the schedule, the Sky have big trouble waiting on them. The Seattle Storm, who beat them by 38 points just a few weeks ago, have two more matchups with the Sky, including tonight. Also, the Indiana Fever have an upcoming dinner date with them.
On two separate occasions, Indiana handed Chicago a beating by a combined 62 points.
In short, things aren’t looking good. And while we know Chicago will fight to stay away from that record, this one seems inevitable.
Make sure you bookmark the Chicago Sky on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!