Chicago Sky On SI

Sky Desperately Want To Avoid Making History

The Chicago Sky have been awful this year but they'll fight with everything they have to avoid history

Hans Themistode

Aug 15, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Golden State Valkyries forward Cecilia Zandalasini (24) defends against Chicago Sky guard Ariel Atkins (7) during the first half at Wintrust Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images
Aug 15, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Golden State Valkyries forward Cecilia Zandalasini (24) defends against Chicago Sky guard Ariel Atkins (7) during the first half at Wintrust Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images / Matt Marton-Imagn Images

Perception and reality are two completely different things. And for the Chicago Sky, they learned this the hard way. 

Wasting prime years of Angel Reese was never their plans. So, with the hopes of turning them into contenders, the Sky made some moves in the offseason. 

Guard play was an issue for them in 2024, and while they could have re-signed Chennedy Carter after a terrific year, they went in another direction. As an organization, they believed bringing back Courtney Valndersloot was the right move. Additionally, they grabbed Hailey Van Lith with the 11th overall pick, solidifying both their guard play of the present and future. 

Those moves, however, were just the beginning. The Sky signed Kia Nurse and Michaela Onyenwere. Tyler Marsh was also selected as the right man to lead them into the future as their new head coach. 

Yet, even with all of those moves, it’s been blowout city. 

Tyler Marsh
Aug 15, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Sky head coach Tyler Marsh directs the team during the first half against the Golden State Valkyries at Wintrust Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images / Matt Marton-Imagn Images

Currently, at 8-25, the Sky have the second-worst record in the league with a chance at hitting rock bottom. 

In all likelihood, the Sky won’t have enough firepower or defensive capabilities to grab many wins. What they should focus on, nevertheless, is avoiding unwanted history. 

This past Friday night, the Sky found themselves on the wrong end of another blowout. The Golden State Valkyries stomped onto their home court and left with a 31-point victory.  

Losing by a ton of points has become the norm, but one more blowout by 30-plus will put the Sky in the sort of territory that can embarrass them. 

With four defeats by at least 30, the Sky have tied the WNBA record for the most losses in a single season by that many points. Now, with a chunk of games remaining, there’s a chance they can set the record. 

As we peek up and down the schedule, the Sky have big trouble waiting on them. The Seattle Storm, who beat them by 38 points just a few weeks ago, have two more matchups with the Sky, including tonight. Also, the Indiana Fever have an upcoming dinner date with them.

On two separate occasions, Indiana handed Chicago a beating by a combined 62 points. 

In short, things aren’t looking good. And while we know Chicago will fight to stay away from that record, this one seems inevitable. 

Make sure you bookmark the Chicago Sky on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more! 

Published |Modified
Hans Themistode
HANS THEMISTODE

A graduate of Queens College, Hans has covered practically every sport you can think of. The NBA, NFL, Boxing, UFC, Tennis, MLB, even Rugby! His work has appeared in various places such as Bleacher Report, USA Today, Fox Sports, and FanSided. When he isn’t reporting or writing on sports, he’s watching it. He also enjoys boxing, lifting weights at the gym, and debating anything sports-related.

Home/News