Sky Should Shut Angel Reese Down
The Chicago Sky's 2025 season started strong, but at this point, it’s time to pull the curtain.
Now we know the year isn’t that close to wrapping up, but it might as well be. The Sky can’t win a game nowadays, no matter how hard they try.
Heading into the All-Star break, there was a decent amount of momentum on their side. They were 2-2 in their last four. Also, and more importantly, they hung around some tough teams, mainly the Minnesota Lynx.
Since then, however, everything has gone downhill. The Sky have lost three consecutive games since coming back and five overall. Also, none have been competitive. The Lynx handed them a 23-point beatdown, the Seattle Storm showed no mercy during their 38-point win, and recently, the Indiana Fever torched them by 15 points. To make matters worse, Angel Reese has been absent the last two games, which brings us to our next point.
It’s time to shut her down.
Going down with the ship is honorable and something that Reese is more than willing to do. But this is a special case. The two-time All-Star hasn’t been sitting out the past few games to go on vacation. Instead, a nagging back injury has kept her out of the lineup.
By all accounts, even if the Sky were in playoff contention, the need to put Reese’s health first would be obvious. In terms of when she’ll return, that’s an ambiguous question. For now though, head coach Tyler Marsh wants to take things slow and not force the issue.
“Angel is still day-to-day,” Marsh admitted to a group of reporters recently. “We don’t really want to push it too much with a back injury. We want to be careful with that, but she’s progressing, so it’s still day-to-day.”
Reese’s first two years are eerily similar. She made the All-Star squad on both occasions, led the league in rebounding, averaged a double-double, and the Sky failed to make the postseason. And oh yeah, her first season ended on the sidelines due to injury. Now, it’s yet to be seen whether the latter applies to this year, but it might.
Reese is arguably the most popular player in the league and one of its shining stars. It could be time to protect her from her competitive self.
