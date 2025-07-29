Sky Facing Must-Win Game Against Mystics
Both the Chicago Sky and the Washington Mystics entered this season with new head coaches. The Sky isn't the only team playing in D.C. on Tuesday night that's missing a guard due to an ACL injury. In addition to Courtney Vandersloot, the Mystics' Georgie Amoore is out for the season with the same diagnosis, too.
That's pretty much the only two things these teams have in common aside from trying to qualify for the postseason this year.
The Mystics sneaked into last year's playoff picture as the eighth seed, and enter this week in the same exact spot among the WNBA standings. Not only did the Sky miss the postseason last year, but they are on pace to do so again this season.
Tuesday night is not only a matchup of two former WNBA Champions but it is also a battle of two teams fighting for a playoff berth. The Mystics won in 2019 and the Sky won two seasons later in 2021.
Is it still possible for Chicago to make the playoffs if they lose?
Yes. Mathematically, they still have a chance even if they don't pull off their eighth win of the season. However, losing only adds to their problems.
Angel Reese and Ariel Atkins, among others for the Sky missed Sunday's game against the Indiana Fever. A second big game in a row from Rachel Banham could go a long way for Chicago.
Entering Tuesday night, Washington has a five game lead in the standings against Chicago. A loss by the Sky cuts that margin down to four. The Las Vegas Aces, who are in the seventh spot, play the Los Angeles Sparks, another team that's ahead of the Sky in the standings, on the same night.
The Golden State Valkyries, the other team in the standings between the Mystics and the Sky, play on the road against the Atlanta Dream. A Chicago win helps keep pace and coupled with a Sparks and/or Valkyries loss, the Sky improve their position just slightly.
Chicago's slow start to the season (3-10) hasn't doomed them in 2025, yet. Going 4-8 since June 22 hasn't aided in the Sky's playoff hopes, either.
Even after Tuesday night, Chicago's next five games are against teams above them in the standings. That includes rematches against the Mystics and Indiana Fever, as well.
Basically, it's now or never. If Chicago can play like it did during the last three quarters of Sunday's game, there's a sliver of hope in the Sky.
