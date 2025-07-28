Three Reasons for Optimism After Sky Loss
No Angel Reese and no Caitlyn Clark. Yet, the Chicago Sky still experienced the same issue of ball handling in their fifth loss in a row. The host team was defeated by 15 points.
For Chicago, this not only marks the fourth game in their past five games that they have allowed 90 points or more, but it is also the fifth game in a row where they have lost by double-digits. It also makes the third time they've lost to Indiana this year.
The Sky had no answer for the Fever's Kelsey Mitchell. She went off for 35 points, making all four of her free throws in the game.
However, looking at the box score and stats, there are a handful of positive notes for the Sky to take with them after their 18th loss of the season.
1. The Sky were found some answers on offense.
For the first time in since their back-to-back wins earlier this month, Chicago scored more than 70 points. In fact, one of their recent losses was a 37-point blowout in which the Sky were held below 50 in a game for just the fourth time in their franchise history.
Injuries to Reese and guard Ariel Atkins haven't helped. Neither has playing without another veteran guard in Courtney Vandersloot.
Yet on Sunday, Chicago finally showed some teeth by scoring 78 points without Reese or Atkins in the lineup. Furthermore, rookie Hailey Van Lith sat this one out, too.
2. Chicago made it competitive after the 1st quarter.
The Sky were outplayed big time in the game's opening period. Their guest, the Indiana Fever doubled Chicago's output, 26-13.
Early on, Rachel Banham's first assist and three-point shot put the Sky up 5-0. Five and a half minutes into the game, Chicago held an 11-8 lead. After that, the Fever made the Eastern Conference nemesis pay.
The Sky's defense struggled mightily. Indiana went on a 18-2 run to end the first quarter. Chicago went on to outscore the Fever by two points in the second quarter.
Regardless of their 12-point deficit at halftime, Reese saw her team get outscored in the third and fourth quarters by a combined three points.
3. Chicago shot from deep rather well.
Both teams entered Sunday's contest averaging nearly 33% from behind the three-point arc. Even though the Fever made 11 shots from deep, the Sky connected on their 10 makes more efficiently.
Banha, Chicago's Player of the Game, went 6-for-11 from three as she scored 26 points for Chicago. Rebecca Allen made three of her seven attempts from downtown, as well.
On the day, the Sky shot 40% from three. This is a better mark than the league lead of 35.7%, currently held by both the New York Liberty and the Los Angeles Sparks.
4. The Sky rebounded more the Fever.
Even with the double-double machine, Reese, on the sideline, Chicago still put up three more rebounds than Indiana in this one.
The second-overall pick of the 2024 WNBA Draft, Kamilla Cardoso, recorded a double-double of her own. She tallied 12 rebounds to go with her 13 points.
Both teams pulled down seven offensive rebounds. However, it was the Sky that won in this category on the stat sheet as Elizabeth Williams and Kia Nurse collected 14 rebounds between the two of them.
5. Chicago showed some grit on defense.
The Sky had no answer for Kelsey Mitchell, a potential free agent interest, as she went 7-for-11 from deep. On the plus side, Chicago swatted five of the Fever's other shots.
Even the Sky's newcomer, Marquesha Davis, was credited with a block during the eight minutes she was checked in for Chicago. Williams rejected two shots also.
If Chicago wants to get back into the playoff hunt and end their current losing streak, they have to take these five positives on the road with them. Their next game is in the nation's capital on Tuesday when they face the Washington Mystics.
