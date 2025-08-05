Sky Need to Give Hidden Gem a Shot
No matter where she’s been, Hailey Van Lith has always balled out. For her college career, she averaged 15.2 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 3.4 assists. She's also been a terrific shooter, connecting on 42.2 percent of her shots from the field. By the time she reached her final year at TCU, she was a monster. The Chicago Sky did what any sensible franchise would do in their position with the 11th overall pick in the 2025 draft: they grabbed her.
TCU Stats:
17.9 ppg, 5.4 apg, 4.6 rpg, 45.2 fg%, 33.8 3p%
By and large, it seemed like a plan was in place. Van Lith wouldn’t be a starter, but she would get plenty of minutes while sitting behind Courtney Vandersloot. More importantly, she would learn the position from one of the best. Ultimately, however, an ACL tear ended her season after just seven games.
It was unfortunate, but with her going down, it seemed like Van Lith’s opportunity arrived a bit earlier than many were expecting. Throwing her into the deep end seemed harsh, but her development would’ve gotten fast-tracked.
Yet, for whatever reason, head coach Tyler Marsh buried her so far on the bench that at this point, she might as well sit in the stands. In 22 games this year, Van Lith hasn’t started a single one.
It’s difficult to figure out his reasoning behind it. Of course, certain eyes aren’t privy to how she’s performing in practice. From that standpoint, Marsh may not be pleased, but considering where she was drafted and the current trajectory of his team, Van Lith deserves a look.
At just 7-21, the sky are 20 million games below .500. Alright, it’s actually 14, but it's close enough. They also hold the second-worst record in the league.
Things aren’t going to get any better for the Sky. And, with Angel Reese nursing a persistent back injury and Ariel Atkins dealing with a foot injury, they can't compete with anyone.
With averages of just 4.3 points and 1.7 assists, her rookie season isn’t anything to write home about. But developing her next year would push back her timeline. The Sky have nothing else to lose. Is Van Lith a bust? Is she good enough to be in the league? Can she be a starter and contributor on a good team? The Sky can take these next few games to answer those questions.
