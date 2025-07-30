Sky Plummet to Bottom of WNBA Power Rankings
Things aren't going too well for the Chicago Sky at the moment.
The team has lost a lot lately and things aren't looking up any time soon.
CBS Sports writer Jack Maloney conducted a recent power rankings where the Sky clocked in at No. 13, which is dead last in the WNBA.
"The Sky's season has quickly gone from bad to worse out of the All-Star break. They're now on a season-worst five-game losing streak and all of those defeats have come by at least 13 points. Against the Fever, they only had eight available players due to myriad injuries, including a back issue for Angel Reese and a leg problem for Ariel Atkins. Without those two, in particular, the Sky have little hope of being competitive," Maloney wrote.
Injuries are the primary reason behind Chicago's failure so far this season. The team just hasn't been able to stay healthy and that's affected the team's results.
On top of the Sky's injury woes, the team simply hasn't found a way to jell together. While Angel Reese still looks like the team's franchise cornerstone of the future, there isn't much around her that can build a positive aura for years to come.
With the playoffs seeming like a distant dream, the Sky should look into being a seller at the trade deadline. They may not be able to get a ton of value for their veterans, but infusing the team with some youth and potential could be something that could save the Sky's outlook.
If the Sky are able to salvage something out of this season, they can carry that momentum into the offseason in hopes of bouncing back for the 2026 campaign.
The Sky's next game comes against the Golden State Valkyries. Tipoff is scheduled for Friday at 6:30 p.m. CT.
