Chicago Hosting 2026 WNBA All-Star Game
The Chicago Sky have called Wintrust Arena home the past eight WNBA seasons. Since 2018, this venue has seen some incredible moments in both the the team's and league's history.
Now, Chicago and WNBA fans everywhere can look forward to more history being made in the same city next season. Instead of Wintrust Arena, the league announced the 2026 All-Star Game will be played at the United Center, also in Chicago.
Where is the 2026 WNBA All-Star Game being played at?
WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert announced that Chicago is the city that will host next year's major event. However, Wintrust Arena will not be the site of the 2026 WNBA All-Star Game.
It will be played at the United Center. The NBA's Chicago Bulls and NHL's Chicago Blackhawks both call the United Center home in their respective sports.
"The WNBA is thrilled to bring AT&T WNBA All-Star back to Chicago, which will undoubtedly deliver unforgettable competition and community outreach," Engelbert said. "Together with the Chicago Sky, we look forward to celebrating the game's brightest stars, engaging WNBA fans around the world, and showcasing the energy of one of basketball's most iconic cities."
Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana, is where this past season's WNBA All-Star Game was held. Gainbridge is home to Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever. This marked the first time the league's All-Star Game was held in Indiana.
This is the second time this decade that Chicago has the honor of hosting this prestigious exhibition contest. The other time was in 2022, the season after the Sky won the championship. The 2022 WNBA All-Star Game was played at Wintrust Arena, though.
Sky CEO and president Adam Fox also commented on the news. "The Chicago Sky are thrilled to welcome the 2026 WNBA All-Star game back to Chicago," said Fox. "We can't wait to build on the success of the previous All-Star game and celebrate the explosive growth of the league by showcasing the WNBA's biggest stars on a world-class stage."
This means that should forward Angel Reese still be playing for the Sky in 2026, and gets her third straight All-Star selection, the former LSU Tiger will be playing the decorated game before the Sky's home crowd. The WNBA All-Star Game being played at the United Center (20,900), now offers more seating, just over twice as much as Wintrust Arena (1,380).
