Sky's Angel Reese Makes Major Announcements

The two-time WNBA All-Star forward is making headlines outside of the league between her podcast and off-the-court business ventures.

Scott Conrad

Sep 11, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Injured Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese (5) stands on the sidelines before a WNBA game against the New York Liberty at Wintrust Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images
Sep 11, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Injured Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese (5) stands on the sidelines before a WNBA game against the New York Liberty at Wintrust Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images / Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Every team in the WNBA is done playing in 2025 except for the Las Vegas Aces and the Phoenix Mercury. For the Chicago Sky, this is the second year in a row that the team has missed the playoffs.

Since forward Angel Reese joined the Sky following the 2024 WNBA Draft, the Sky have yet to make the postseason. The team did the year before but was ousted in a two-game sweep by the Aces.

Sep 9, 2025; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese (5) sits at the end of the Chicago Sky bench near the end of the fourth quarter against the Las Vegas Aces at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images / Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Reese is eager to make her debut in the WNBA Playoffs. For now, the former LSU Tiger standout is making news as of late.

In addition to being a polarizing athlete in the league, 'Bayou Barbie' has gotten exposure from both her shoe endorsement with Reebok and her podcast, Unapologetically Angel. Recently, Reese has made a pair of announcements.

Angel Reese will not be playing in the 2nd season of Unrivaled.

There has been much speculation about the WNBA's leading rebounder in regards to the upcoming season of Unrivaled. The 3v3 league made its debut last year.

In the first season of Unrivaled, Reese was not only a part of the championship team (Rose BC), but she was also named Defensive Player of the Year. However, she has taken to social media and shared her plans for the offseason.

Apr 15, 2024; Brooklyn, NY, USA; Angel Reese before the 2024 WNBA Draft at Brooklyn Academy of Music. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images

"This offseason, I'm looking forward to resting, vacations, working out-I already started again, Pilates. I'm back in Florida and loving the weather," said Reese. "I'm jumping in the pool, doing fun stuff, working on my podcast, and meeting new people. I have so many big things coming up, and I'm really excited for them."

Last month, Reese and Reebok released a signature shoe called the "AR1." With ambitions of taking the AR1 global, the Sky star may spend her time and energy on the marketing of her signature shoe.

"I plan on going on a world tour. I haven't been overseas much, and I know I've got fans in Australia, Tokyo, and Europe. I want to go show off the shoe and meet them." said Reese.

Reebok isn't the only brand name working with Reese.

The AR1, which comes in three select color variations, has done well in sales. Reese is embarking on a collaboration with Juicy Couture. Ayomide Adeduyite, a Trending News Writer for Athlon Sports, was among the first to report the news.

"The collaboration features velour tracksuits and streetwear pieces inspired by Reese’s signature blend of confidence and style. As Juicy Couture’s global ambassador and creative collaborator, she helped design the line’s direction and aesthetic," said Adeduyite.

Sep 3, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese (5) drives to the basket against the Connecticut Sun during the second half at Wintrust Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images / Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Between Unapologetically Angel and her multiple ventures in the fashion industry, Reese may benefit from the rest by skipping the second season of Unrivaled. The double-double sensation missed 14 games this season, mainly due to a lingering back injury.

As of now, Chicago plans on Reese returning to the team. The Sky will open up their 21st season in the WNBA next year.

