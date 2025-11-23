Sky Center Officially Commits to Project B's 2026 Launch
Chicago Sky center Kamilla Cardoso has officially been annouced as one fo the latest athletes to join Project B, the global off-season league set to launch in November 2026. Cardoso joins an increasingly star-studded list that already included Nneka Ogwumike, Alyssa Thomas, Jonquel Jones, Jewell Lloyd, Li Meng and Janelle Salaün — a lineup signaling that Project B is quickly becoming one of the most ambitious ventures in women's basketball. Cardoso will also have equity in the league as an owner.
Project B, founded by tech executives Grady Burnett and Geoff Prentice, aims to reshape the traditional off-season landscape. The league plans to host tournaments across Asia, Europe, and Latin America, featuring 66 of the world's top athletes in a 5x5 format. With six teams of 11 players each and a season running through April 2027, Project B is positioning itself as a year-round competitive alternative to overseas leagues. Early reports indicate that contracts could start at $2 million per year, with top salaries climbing toward eight figures depending on length and structure of contracts, according to Front Office Sports. These numbers are unprecedented in the women's game.
Other Stars on Board
The league also brings legitimacy through investment from prominent former WNBA stars, including former Sky forward Candace Parker and Alana Beard, both of whom have spoken publicly about the need for expanded economic opportunities and global visibility. Their involvement adds credibility to a league attempting to disrupt a system that has long required players to juggle WNBA commitments with demanding overseas schedules.
For Cardoso, the move represents both opportunity and evolution. The 23-year-old has spent her WNBA off-seasons competing in the WCBA (Women's Chinese Basketball Association) while also fulfilling duties with the Brazilian Senior Women's National Team. A new league like Project B not only diversifies her options but also presents significant financial stability — something Cardoso has repeatedly cited as important as he supports her mother and sister in Brazil.
Her on-court development makes the timing ideal. Cardoso's rookie WNBA season was disrupted by a preseason shoulder injury that sidelined her for eight games, yet she still averaged 9.8 points, 7.9 rebounds, and 1.7 assists, in 32 appearances. Her sophomore season demonstrated clear progression: 13.6 points, 8.5 rebounds, and 2.5 assists, despite missing four games for national-team commitments. Her upward trajectory suggests she will benefit from consistent, high-level off-season competition, something Project B claims it can provide.
Cardoso is set to return to the WCBA this winter as she continues to prepare for 2026 and beyond. Meanwhile, Project B has announced plans to reveal additional player signings in weekly batches. If the early names are any indication, Cardoso's participation places her among a global elite—and positions the Sky center as a rising figure in the next frontier of women's basketball.
