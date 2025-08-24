Chicago Sky On SI

Why Sky's Loss vs. Sun Wasn't WNBA's Worst

Of the six teams to play on Saturday, and the three that lost, the Chicago Sky still weren't the worst team in action.

Scott Conrad

Aug 23, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Connecticut Sun guard Saniya Rivers (22) drives to the basket against the Chicago Sky during the first half at Wintrust Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images
Aug 23, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Connecticut Sun guard Saniya Rivers (22) drives to the basket against the Chicago Sky during the first half at Wintrust Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images / Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

The Chicago Sky couldn't pull of a second win a row when they hosted the Connecticut Sun on Saturday. For the 27th time this year, the Sky lost.

Connecticut entered the game on a two-game win streak and winners of three of their last four games. Chicago started out sluggish against the Sun. The Sky were outscored 28-13 in the opening period.

Despite losing by ten points at home to the worst team in the WNBA (in terms of overall record), the Chicago Sky were NOT the worst team to play on Saturday.

With five the six teams in action hailing from the WNBA Eastern Conference and the other being a two-time champion from the West. The New York Liberty played at home against the Atlanta Dream, the Washington Mystics hosted the Las Vegas Aces while the Sky had the Sun at Wintrust Arena on Saturday.

Who Was Worse Than The Sky On Saturday?

Losing by double digits at home to a team with the fewest amount of wins this season is pretty bad. That's exactly what happened to the Sky when they faced the Sun for the third time this season.

However, another team lost by ten points at home, too, and the defending WNBA champions got cooked by 16 by a team with more losses than them.

Las Vegas Aces at the Washington Mystics
Aug 23, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Mystics guard Jade Melbourne (5) attempts to drive mast Las Vegas Aces center Kiah Stokes (41) during the fourth quarter at CareFirst Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images / Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images

The Case For The Washington Mystics

Yes, getting beat by ten points in front of your home crowd is bad. In the case of the Mystics, they welcomed a team on a nine-game win streak on Saturday.

Since their blowout loss at home to the Minnesota Lynx, 111-58, the Aces have not lost. They are 9-1 this month as that was their only defeat in August.

Just like the Chicago Sky, only one quarter doomed the Mystics, and that was the second quarter. Las Vegas crushed it in that period outscoring Washington 25-13.

A'ja Wilson recorded her 19th double-double of the season by scoring 36 points and grabbing 13 rebounds. Jackie Young had 10 points, six rebounds,and eight assists while Dana Evans added 21 points off the bench for the Aces.

Yet, the Mystics still only lost by ten points. They also allowed less points than the Chicago Sky on Saturday. That leaves one last team for the worst of the three losers.

Atlanta Dream at New York Liberty
Aug 23, 2025; College Park, Georgia, USA; New York Liberty forward Kennedy Burke (22) attempts to shoot against Atlanta Dream center Brittney Griner (42) during the third quarter at Gateway Center Arena at College Park. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images / Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images

Not So-Championship Like Of New York

The New York Liberty have dropped two in a row and lost five of their last 10 games thanks to their latest loss this weekend. The Atlanta Dream showed the Barclays Center why they have the WNBA's second-best record entering the new week.

Even outscoring the Dream by three in the second half, the Liberty could not overcome a 48-29 deficit. The defending league champions had the lowest point total of all six teams on Saturday with 62.

Chicago had a better shooting average (49.2%) than New York (41.4 %) as well. Unfortunately for the Sky, 17 turnovers also played a hand in their loss.

Verdict: The New York Liberty had an even worse day on Saturday than the Sky or the Dream.

Atlanta and Chicago both have something in common. Their next opponent is Las Vegas. The Sky will host the Aces on Monday and the Dream have the same honor on Wednesday.

