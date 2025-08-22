Chicago Sky On SI

Sky's Big Fourth Quarter Paved the Way in Latest Win

The Chicago Sky outscored the New York Liberty in the fourth quarter of their most recent upset win.

Scott Conrad

Aug 21, 2025; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Chicago Sky center Kamilla Cardoso (10) boxes out against New York Liberty forward Leonie Fiebich (13) during the second half at Barclays Center.
Aug 21, 2025; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Chicago Sky center Kamilla Cardoso (10) boxes out against New York Liberty forward Leonie Fiebich (13) during the second half at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images / John Jones-Imagn Images

While the New York Liberty are last year's WNBA champions, the Chicago Sky were quick to remind fans at the Barclays Center that they won a title this decade, too, on Thursday night.

For three quarters in a row, the Sky scored one less point than the Liberty. The games close the entire evening as Chicago's biggest lead was six points and New York's was seven.

On the heels (or sneakers) of big night's from both second-year stars, Kamilla Cardoso and Angel Reese, this was a feel-good night for the Sky. Cardoso had 22 points, 15 rebounds, and five assists.

She only missed once and made her other eight shots for Chicago. Her teammate, Reese, also chipped in 21 points and 10 rebounds.

The key factor for the Sky's 91-85 victory on Thursday against the Liberty was closing out the fourth quarter. Here's how Chicago got it done in New York.

Chicago Sky upset the New York Liberty on Thursday night.
Aug 21, 2025; Brooklyn, New York, USA; New York Liberty guard Natasha Cloud (9) shoots the ball while defended by Chicago Sky guard Rachel Banham (24) during the second half at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images / John Jones-Imagn Images

The Sky outscored the Liberty when it mattered the most.

Arguably, this could be the biggest win for not only the Sky this year but in first-year head coach Tyler Marsh's season. Chicago found a way to win for just the ninth time in 2025.

After trailing by just three points heading into the game's final quarter, the Sky turned it on defensively. The Liberty scored more than 20 points as a team in the first, second, and third quarters. Chicago put the clamp down on that by giving up a measly 17 points in the final period.

Angel Reese, Chicago Sky forward
Aug 21, 2025; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese (5) shoots the ball while defended by New York Liberty center Emma Meesseman (33) during the first half at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images / John Jones-Imagn Images

It only took about 80 seconds in the fourth quarter for either team to score. Reese, in her second game back from injury, connected on a field goal to bring the Sky within one point of the Liberty.

The leading scorer off of Chicago's bench, Elizabeth Williams, made two free-throws moments later to give the Sky a 68-67 lead. The Liberty's Natasha Cloud was credited with an assist and added a shot of her own to give New York four more points and the lead back.

Reese responded with a layup before Jonquel Jones' three point shot, 75-72 Liberty on top. Chicago took over the game down the stretch with easy points as they went 13-for-16 from the free-throw line.

Ariel Atkins, Chicago Sky guard
Aug 21, 2025; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Chicago Sky guard Ariel Atkins (7) warms up before a game against the New York Liberty at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images / John Jones-Imagn Images

As a team, the Sky were 25-for-29 from the stripe but had made multiple in the fourth quarter. After Williams made the first two, Cardoso made two of her own. Then, Reese and Ariel Atkins combined for nine more.

Once the Sky scored off of Atkins' floater with 2:09 remaining in the game, Marsh's team celebrated a rare victory. Chicago returns home this weekend where they will host the Connecticut Sun.

The Sky have a chance to win consecutive games for just the third time this season and the first without involving the Dallas Wings, who was also eliminated from the postseason with Chicago on Wednesday.

