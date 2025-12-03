Sky Should Make Blockbuster Trade with Wings
As the WNBA has extended its collective bargaining agreement during negotiations on a new one, the Chicago Sky and the rest of the league are sitting back patiently waiting before they can make serious moves to improve and strengthen their rosters.
The Sky have the fifth overall pick in the 2026 WNBA Draft. They originally owned the third overall selection in 2025 before trading the rights to Sonia Citron and a future pick swap to the Washington Mystics for Ariel Atkins.
A year before that, the Sky owned the third overall pick and an additional mid-first-round pick in 2024. That's how Chicago acquired both center Kamilla Cardoso and forward Angel Reese.
The 2021 WNBA champions haven't made the playoffs in two seasons. An aggressive deal with the team that holds the number one overall pick in the 2026 WNBA Draft could change that.
This would be the sole reason why Chicago and Dallas could trade with one another during the third year during Sky's general manger Jeff Pagliocca's tenure.
Sky may need a Texas-sized deal to do better in 2026.
For the second year in a row, Chicago was one of the best rebounding teams in the league. That's large in part because of two-time WNBA All-Star Reese.
She was the league's leading rebounder this past season and as a rookie, as well. Reese has become the face of the franchise despite Cardoso being selected a few picks before her in the 2024 WNBA Draft.
The Wings are building their roster around Paige Bueckers, the reigning WNBA Rookie of the Year. The former UConn star ranked fifth overall in scoring with 19.2 points per game. No player for the Sky averaged more than 15 points per game in 2025.
While neither Dallas nor Chicago needs help rebounding, both teams need to win more games in 2026. Thus, if the Sky were to move on from Cardoso, offering the versatile center for the Wings' first overall pick could happen.
To sweeten the pot, Pagliocca would throw in the fifth overall pick. That gives Chicago the first choice in the 2026 WNBA Draft, for the first time in franchise history.
Players like center Lauren Betts out of UCLA or Reese's former teammate from LSU, Flau'Jae Johnson, could be taken by the Sky. JuJu Watkins could declare for the 2026 WNBA Draft, as well, despite not playing for USC this season.
Dallas is lacking height on their roster, which Cardoso would be the remedy for. Chicago then gains control of who to partner Reese with for 2026, in addition to signing more free agents to round out the roste. The Sky also have two more draft picks in the second round of the upcoming draft in the spring.
