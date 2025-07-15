Why Angel Reese is Sky's Dennis Rodman
Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese isn't the team's leading scorer, and she doesn't need to be. Through another lens, she offers something crucial and completely different.
When people think of the Chicago Bulls, everyone’s mind goes to Michael Jordan. Then they jump to Scottie Pippen, followed by Dennis Rodman. At least that’s the case for most, given that the three played together in the 1996, 1997 and 1998 NBA Championships.
Each member of that trio had a carved-out role. Jordan was the elite scorer, Pippen provided support to the scoreboard and defense. Rodman was the tenacious rebounder, also giving Chicago a pop on defense.
The Sky are no stranger to championships. They won one not too long ago with hometown product Candace Parker at the forefront.
Now, the Sky boasts a pair of towering terrors on the boards in Kamilla Cardoso and Angel Reese. Neither is the team’s leading scorer. That would be guard Ariel Atkins with 14.5 points per game.
After those three players is Courtney Vandersloot, but her season was cut short due to injury after appearing in only seven games. No other member of the Chicago Sky is averaging more than 8.5 points per contest before Monday night's game against the Lynx.
Angel Reese can't be the Sky's best player if the team wants to win.
Averaging a double-double on the season, Angel Reese is making a name for herself in the league. She is recording 13.6 points and 12.8 rebounds a game entering the rematch against Minnesota.
In four of Chicago’s games where Reese scored just 12 points or less, the Sky were blown out in those losses. Twice to the Atlanta Dream, and once by the Phoenix Mercury and Indiana Fever.
During both blowout losses to the Dream, Reese shot 40% or less from the floor. In the June 7th contest against the Fever, it was the first of three games this season where Reese shot less than 30%, as well.
Scoring isn’t the only area of concern in Reese’s game on a night-to-night basis. Following the 87-81 win over the Minnesota Lynx, she has committed 24 turnovers in the past five games, compared to her 21 assists during that stretch.
Reese has committed 43 fouls in her last 11 games. There have only been two instances where she didn’t get called for at least four fouls.
How do Reese’s stats compare to Rodman’s numbers?
Between 1996 and 1998, Dennis Rodman averaged just under eight points and about 15.3 rebounds per game during the three championship seasons with the Bulls. That’s close to 5.6 points less a contest than Reese, but 2.5 rebounds more than her.
Rodman averaged .6 steals a game in all three seasons. During that span, he also averaged .3 blocks a game. This year alone, Reese is averaging at least twice as many as Rodman in both categories.
The point we’re making here is that the former LSU star needs help, specifically on the offensive side. It’s okay that she’s not Michael Jordan or even Scottie Pippen. Often, Reese draws unfair comparisons to the Fever’s Caitlyn Clark, but they’re not the same player.
The seventh overall pick of the 2024 WNBA Draft is a better version of Rodman, though. She’s on pace to log more steals and blocks this season than last year.
If the Chicago Sky wants to return to championship contention, they need someone else to be their Jordan, Candace Parker, or Caitlyn Clark. Head coach Tyler Marsh has his ‘Pippen” in Cardoso and his “Rodman” in Reese.
Chicago needs that more down the road than a below 40% shooting power forward. Either in the off-season during free agency or the 2026 WNBA Draft could be the answer to be the Sky’s go-to scorer and play maker.
The answer is not Angel Reese, and that’s okay. Just let her hoop, rebound, and defend.
Make sure you bookmark the Chicago Sky on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!