Sky's Six Commissioner Cup Opponents Include Fever, Expansion Team
The Chicago Sky's 44-game schedule was released earlier this week, and the team now knows when and where they will be playing their games for the upcoming season.
A new collective bargaining agreement still has to be agreed upon, but assuming that gets done before the start of spring, the team has everything set in stone. Part of the schedule includes the WNBA Commissioner's Cup, which is the league's in-season tournament. Here's a look at the six teams the Sky will be playing during the Commissioner's Cup.
Washington Mystics
The Mystics began the future of their franchise last season with the addition of rookies Sonia Citron and Kiki Iriafen. The team is also expected to have last year's number six overall pick Georgia Amoore join the team this season. She tore her ACL during training camp last year and missed her entire rookie season.
Those picks, coupled with the number four overall pick in the 2026 WNBA draft, should make the Mystics an intriguing matchup to start off Commissioner's Cup play.
Connecticut Sun
The Sun struggled in the 2025 season, winning just 11 of their 44 games, which was one game better than how the Sky fared. Like the Mystics, the Sun have a rising young core with Aneesah Morrow and Saniya Rivers, both of whom came into the league as rookies in 2025.
Toronto Tempo
The Tempo still don't have any players on the roster because the expansion draft has yet to take place. However, they do have a strong head coach in Sandy Brondello, who led the New York Liberty to a title in the 2024 season.
Atlanta Dream
The Dream participated in the playoffs last season after a long drought largely due to the play of former number one overall pick Rhyne Howard. The team also got a boost from Brittney Griner in her first season in Atlanta. The two are expected to be back to wreak havoc on the rest of the WNBA, including the Sky.
Indiana Fever
The Fever are led by WNBA phenom Caitlin Clark, and that should always bring intrigue to a matchup. The Sky should enjoy the challenge of getting to defend against her.
New York Liberty
The Liberty underperformed in the 2025 season, getting bounced in the first round of the playoffs after winning the title in 2024. This means 2026 should be a revenge tour for the team, and that includes a game against the Sky in the Commissioner's Cup.
