Sky’s Top Options if Given Second Overall Pick
According to Tankathon, the Chicago Sky have a 9.5% chance of getting the second overall pick in the 2026 WNBA draft.
Who Could the Sky Take at 2?
Lauren Betts or Awa Fam
Lauren Betts is a 6’7 center out of Stanford, and Awa Fam is a 6’4 forward out of Spain. They were covered in a previous article.
The number two pick is likely whichever of these two does not go number one, as generally most people have them as the two top pick candidates.
However, there are two others who have been mocked at two.
Olivia Miles
Olivia Miles is a 5’10 point guard out of TCU who can really take a lot of the volume on offense. Olivia spent the first five seasons of her career at Notre Dame.
According to College Basketball Reference, Miles averaged 15.4 points, 7.3 rebounds, 5.8 assists, 2.5 turnovers, and 1.4 steals per game on 48.3% from the field, 40.6% from three, and 79% from the line. She ended up with a 57.9 effective field goal percentage, which is field goal percentage that weighs for threes.
It is worthwhile to point out that before last season, Miles was a career 24.6% three point shooter. This season will be important to see if the shooting is real, or if the last season was a fluke.
Miles’ main strength was being an amazing pure point guard and getting her teammates open, with her having a 41.8% assist rate during the season before her injury, per BartTorvik. Last season, she was a little more balanced, still having a very high assist rate of 27.6% and a turnover rate of 19%. The turnover rate is a little higher than you would like, but not a red flag as long as it does not rise. The decrease in assist rate came along with a decrease in usage from 25.7% of possessions to 21.4%, but with a big jump from a 54.4% true shooting to 61.4%.
Another note that I alluded to earlier is that Olivia is a sixth year senior, since she redshirted as a freshman and had an injury redshirt during her redshirt junior season. Luckily, she is the age of what a fifth-year senior would be, so it is not too much of a problem, just a note.
Miles' biggest weakness is how much she lets players drive past her on the perimeter, but that could have to do with being only one year removed from a torn ACL, when athletes are generally still missing some burst for up to two seasons.
When I see Miles, I am reminded of Caitlin Clark with playmaking and off-the-dribble threes, but without having to cover her the second she crosses half court. This is assuming the shooting is real.
Azzi Fudd
Azzi Fudd is a 5’11 guard out of UConn who won the NCAA National Championship for the 2024-25 season. Fudd is a fifth year senior, as her true junior year was cut short by a season-ending injury two games into the season.
The DMV native averaged 13.6 points, 2 rebounds, 1.8 assists, and 1.4 steals per game on 47.4% from the field, 43.6% from three, and 91.7% from the line, ending up with an eFG of 58.1% last season, per College Basketball Reference.
Looking at BartTorvik, Azzi has been more of a off-guard/wing throughout her career, but has put up point guard level playmaking production through two games in the 2025-26 season, so it will be important to keep tabs on whether she returns to her normal wing role or is running point forever.
The biggest red flag I see with Fudd is that she has an extremely low free throw rate throughout her career, although when she does take them, they go in. As long as you are ok with Fudd probably never being an on-ball player, then that should not matter too much.
When I watch Fudd, I see someone who is very likely to be a great role player on every team she will ever play for, with the elite shooting and cutting, and I would be very surprised if she did not win a ring or two.
An important caveat is that if the Dallas Wings get the number one pick, there is a non-zero chance that they take Azzi Fudd, or would be much more open to trading down, as she is star Paige Bueckers’s girlfriend.
Regardless of who goes with the first pick, there will be some amazing options at number two.
