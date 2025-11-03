Most Decorated Sky Players in WNBA History
The Chicago Sky wrapped up their 20th WNBA season earlier this fall. Though the past two seasons have not gone as successful as 2021 when the franchise won it first and only championship, the team still has a number of reasons to celebrate.
For instance, former Sky forward and three-time WNBA champion Candace Parker was named as one of the finalists for the 2026 Basketball Hall of Fame. She joins another former Sky player, center Sylvia Fowles, with this honor.
Chicago has many players that have helped put the Sky on the map. As one of the teams to win a WNBA championship this decade, here is a rundown on some of the more decorated members of the team over the years.
Hometown Hero, Candace Parker
Born in St. Louis, this former Sky player attended high school in one of Chicago's prominent suburbs, Naperville, Illinois. A graduate of Naperville Central, Parker went on to enjoy winning two NCAA championships under head coach Pat Summitt at the University of Tennessee.
To this day, she is the only WNBA player to have won the Rookie of the Year and Most Valuable Player in the same season. Despite playing just two seasons for the Sky, Parker helped the franchise win a championship in the first season with her new team. She had previously won a WNBA title with the Los Angeles Sparks before signing with Chicago.
Parker is a seven-time WNBA All-Star (two with the Sky), as well as the league's leading rebounder on three different occasions. She also led the WNBA in blocks twice and assists once.
Not only did the Sparks retire Parker's jersey number (No. 3), but the Sky did so earlier this year. Parker joined former teammate, Allie Quigley, from the 2021 WNBA championship team as the only players to have their jersey number retired by the Sky.
Sky teammate Allie Quigley
Just like Parker, Quigley is also from a suburb of Chicago. Hailing from nearby Joliet, Illinois, this guard joined Chicago after spending time with both the Phoenix Mercury and the Seattle Storm.
In Quigley's first season with the Sky, the team made the WNBA playoffs for the first time in franchise history. She won the Sixth Woman of the Year Award twice with the Sky (2014 & 2015) and made three straight WNBA All-Star games (2017-2019).
Also to her credit are four WNBA All-Star Three-Point Shooting championships. Quigley earned this honor in 2017, 2018, as well as 2021, and 2022, before retiring from the league.
Quigley's wife and former teammate, Courtney Vandersloot
Of the three Sky legends, Vandersloot has played for Chicago most recently. In 2025, the well-accomplished guard came back to the Sky after spending two seasons with the New York Liberty.
Vandersloot won her second WNBA title in 2024 when the Liberty defeated the Minnesota Lynx for New York's first-ever championship. Before tearing her ACL in May, the former Gonzaga University standout passed her wife, Quigley, as the Sky's all-time leading scorer in franchise history.
With 68 more career assists for the Sky, Vandersloot has the franchise record for the most. Quigley is second all-time and former teammate Kahleah Copper is third.
Kahleah Copper, Sylvia Fowles and Elena Della Donne
Also a member of the 2021 WNBA championship team for Chicago, Copper almost won another title until the Las Vegas Aces bested the Phoenix Mercury. The 31-year-old forward is a native of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Two other players from the Sky that went on to win WNBA titles with other teams are Sylvia Fowles and Elena Delle Donne. Both were originally drafted by Chicago but left the team via trades.
Fowles went on to win two WNBA championships with the Chicago Sky and Delle Donne earned a title with the Washington Mystics in 2019 at the end of the last decade. These two former champions join Parker, Quigley, Vandersloot and Copper as some of the most decorated players in Sky history.
