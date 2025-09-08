Chicago Sky On SI

Sky Veteran Guard Plans Return for 2026 Season

A two-time WNBA champion and veteran guard announced she plans to come back to both the league and the Chicago Sky in 2026.

Scott Conrad

Jun 7, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Sky guard Courtney Vandersloot (22) looks to pass the ball against the Indiana Fever during the first half of a WNBA game at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images / Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

The Chicago Sky were defeated twice over the weekend. On Friday, the 2021 WNBA champions lost to the Indiana Fever and then lost to the Las Vegas Aces on Sunday.

While both losses were on the road, the Sky received some good news on their home front. One of their veteran guards and members of their only championship team announced to the media over the weekend that she is coming back.

Her name is Courtney Vandersloot. She has been sidelined since early June with an ACL tear. Angel Reese and Hailey Van Lith also sat out Sunday's game due to injuries. Both players are under contract past this season, as Vandersloot and another veteran, Ariel Atkins, are not.

Vandersloot was averaging 10.6 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 5.3 assists a game before her season was ended early. According to Women's Hoops Network, she made it clear over the weekend that she fully plans to come back to the Sky for the 2026 WNBA season.

Courtney Vandersloot not only announced interest in returning to the WNBA in 2026, but wanting to stay with the Chicago Sky.
May 31, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Chicago Sky guard Courtney Vandersloot (22) has her shot blocked by Dallas Wings forward NaLyssa Smith (1) during the first half at College Park Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images / Chris Jones-Imagn Images

What Vandersloot's return could mean for the Sky?

The 36-year-old player admits she's done with the sport she loves. That helps Chicago going forward.

The only major players on their roster that aren't free agents after this season are Reese and Kamilla Cardoso, as well as their rookies Van Lith and Maddy Westbeld.

Atkins may want to sign with another contender, as could role players Rebecca Allen, Kia Nurse, Rachel Banham, and others.

What Vandersloot has done for the Chicago Sky already

Drafted by the Sky in 2011, the former Gonzaga Bulldog player was a part of the team when the franchise qualified for the WNBA playoffs for the first time ever in 2013. Hall of Famer Sylvia Fowles and Candace Dupree were on the roster then, too.

Since the 2015 WNBA season, Vandersloot has averaged at least 10 points, except for the 2016 season (9.5 points per game), and last year in her second of two years with the New York Liberty (6.4 PPG).

Courtney Vandersloot is a two-time WNBA champion. She won in 2021 with the Chicago Sky & last year with the New York Liberty.
Oct 18, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; New York Liberty guard Courtney Vandersloot (22) drives past Minnesota Lynx guard Natisha Hiedeman (2) during the second half of game four of the 2024 WNBA Finals at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images / Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

Vandersloot has played in 366 games for the Sky, counting the seven she was in this season. She has 3,745 career points while with Chicago, another 70 with her former team, the Liberty.

She has won a title with both teams. Thus, her championship experience and her leadership make her an asset for the Chicago Sky going forward.

Reese and Cardoso know what it's like to win at the collegiate basketball level. However, the Sky's two All-Stars have yet to play in the WNBA postseason. Hopefully that changes next year with the return of Vandersloot.

