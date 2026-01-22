Five Biggest Games on Sky's 2026 Schedule
The Chicago Sky now know when and where they will be throughout the 2026 WNBA season after the schedule was released earlier this week.
Assuming the league owners and players association agree to a new collective bargaining agreement in time, the season is expected to start in early May due to the mid-season break with the FIBA Women's World Cup in September.
Here's a look at the five biggest games on the Sky's schedule:
Saturday, May 9 at Portland Fire
The Sky will open their season on a weekend night in the Pacific Northwest against the Portland Fire, who will be back in the WNBA after an absence that has lasted longer than two decades. The expansion franchise will open up play against the Sky, so it should be a sellout crowd at the Moda Center, which is also home to the NBA's Portland Trail Blazers.
It's the perfect atmosphere to start the season, so it should be an exciting moment for the WNBA and the Sky, who hope to start the season off on the right foot.
Saturday, June 2 at Washington Mystics
The Sky open up play in the WNBA Commissioner's Cup when they visit the Washington Mystics in the nation's capital. The Sky will play the first six games in the month of June as part of the tournament schedule. It will give them a chance to play high-level basketball in the middle of the regular season, which should be important for their growth.
Saturday, June 7 at Toronto Tempo
One of the Commissioner's Cup games will send the Sky north of the border to take on the expansion Toronto Tempo. It will be the first game for the Sky to take place outside of the United States. Former WNBA championship coach Sandy Brondello will lead the Tempo in their first season in hopes of taking them to the postseason.
Sunday, June 28 vs. Las Vegas Aces
The defending champion Aces will make their lone trip to the Windy City at the end of June. This will be the first of two games to take place at the United Center instead of Wintrust Arena.
Saturday, August 8 vs. Indiana Fever
The second United Center game comes in the beginning of August when Caitlin Clark and the Fever come to town. Clark missed most of last season with an injury, but the hope is that she will be healthy to entertain the fans in Chicago.
