Former Candace Parker Teammate Could be Sky's Demise
The Chicago Sky had their sights set on a playoff berth coming into the season. The team they are playing entered this week in the eighth and final spot.
With an eight-game lead, the Seattle Storm could be more than just bad guests on Tuesday night when the Sky host the four-time WNBA champions.
After all, it was less than a month ago that the Storm came to Wintrust Arena and beat the Sky, 95-57. Aside from Courtney Vandersloot (and Seattle's Katie Lou Samuelson) sitting out the last meeting, Angel Reese, Ariel Atkins, and Michaela Onyenwere did not play.
Atkins and Onyenwere are expected to start for the Sky. However, with Chicago's All-Star still sidelined with a back injury, Reese will not be playing. This provides the stage for one of Candace Parker's former teammates from her Los Angeles Sparks days.
This Storm All-Star Could Be the 'Spark' That Burns the Sky on Tuesday
Candace Parker is one of the all-time greats to have played for the Chicago Sky. She won a title her first year of the two during her stay in her native city.
Before her days with the Sky, Parker not only won her first WNBA title out West but accomplished a lot. She had some help from a teammate, Nneke Ogwumike, who has already given Chicago fits once this season.
Despite only recording 10 points in 20 minutes, Ogwumike had a plus/minus of +28 in the game. The former Sparks forward disrupted the Sky's offense while recording two steals.
The first overall pick of the 2012 WNBA Draft is averaging 18.3 points and 7.3 rebounds a game this season. Without Reese in the lineup to defend her and her abilities, the Storm could easily have their way against the Chicago Sky for a second time this season in as many months.
Tip off is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. (CT) and 5:00 p.m. (PT) in Chicago, Illinois. The Sky are 5-12 at home and the Storm are 9-8 on the road.
