ESPN Analyst Predicts Angel Reese Won't Return This Season
If you’re a fan of the Chicago Sky, you aren’t going to like this one.
First, let’s start with the obvious, the Sky have been extremely bad this year. Historically bad, really. After entering the season with high hopes, including a playoff berth. Things just haven’t gone right. Courtney Vandersloot was lost to a torn ACL seven games into the season, Hailey Van Lith, their first-round pick, hasn’t worked out, and Angel Reese, while an All-Star again, hasn’t been able to stay healthy.
With only two games under her belt since the All-Star break due to a back injury, ESPN’s Michael Voepel went on to say that seeing her again isn’t likely. In terms of his why, it had less to do with her health, but more so the overall health of the team.
“There’s likely less incentive for Reese, who last played on July 29, to return,” Voepel wrote recently. “The Sky aren't going to be a playoff team; considering their loss to Connecticut on Wednesday, they might even drop behind the Sun for the league's worst record.”
Voepel, at least to a certain extent, is right. The Sky suffered a lopsided loss to the league’s worst team, the Connecticut Sun. And, there’s a good chance they fall behind them.
There isn’t exactly a reprieve coming if Reese doesn’t walk through those doors. But even if they were able to string together a few victories, Voepel finds it pointless to bring her back.
On another note, Caitlin Clark, Reese’s longtime rival, has also been sitting on the sidelines. However, considering that Indiana will absolutely be in the postseason mix, he expects her to return.
“Unless the bottom completely falls out, the Fever will be in the playoffs for the second year in a row after a seven-season absence,” Voepel continued. “Clark has played just 13 games, the last on July 15… But if she's deemed physically ready to come back, it could give Indiana more of a chance to win a playoff series.”
Ultimately, the Sky won’t have the final say. If Reese wants to play, and she’s shown no indication of wanting to remain on the bench, then guess what? She’ll be out there for as many games as she can.
Make sure you bookmark the Chicago Sky on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!