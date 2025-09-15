Forme Sky Player Lighting It Up Overseas
The Chicago Sky had a ton of issues this season. Their defense couldn’t stop a nosebleed, they didn’t pass the ball enough, and they were out-coached on far too many occasions. Their number one issue, however, was their inability to put the ball in the hoop.
For the franchise, it came as a surprise, but for us, we saw it coming.
During the 2024 season, the Sky were bad at all facets of the game, including scoring, but they had one bright spot…Chennedy Carter.
Yet, despite averaging a career and team-high 17.5 points a game last season, the Sky allowed Carter to walk out the door and find employment elsewhere.
Eventually, she did, albeit overseas.
Carter hasn’t said much since leaving the Sky and the league, but she’s a woman of action. And so far, she's speaking loud and clear.
The 27-year-old is currently lighting it up halfway across the world in Saudi Arabia. In her first game, she took it to her defenders, dropping 33 points on 63 percent shooting. She also grabbed four boards, dished out four assists, and stole the ball from her opponents twice.
Believe it or not, for her encore, she was even better.
In game number two, Carter dropped 42 points on 49 percent shooting. She also crashed the glass hard, going for 12 boards.
How about in game number three, you might ask? Well, Carter was on fire again.
The former WNBA star dropped 34 points on 50 percent shooting, grabbed seven rebounds, and connected on four 3’s.
As she continues to ball out, the Sky are attempting to pick up the pieces and rebuild.
The franchise won just 10 games this season, failed to make the playoffs, and was considered abysmal whenever they had the ball. They ranked second-to-last in offensive rating. They also ranked second-to-last in points per game, scoring just 75.8 a night.
Long story short, the Sky had issues all up and down their roster. They also had holes last season, but Carter mitigated those problems with her ability to score on everybody.
Now, with the Sky working on their vacation plans, all they can do is sit back and watch Carter cook everyone who attempts to guard her overseas, something they could've avoided by simply bringing her back.
