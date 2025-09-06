Letting Chennedy Carter Walk Was Sky's First Mistake
It never made any sense.
Chennedy Carter didn’t have the greatest attitude. She could be pugnacious at times, and flat-out defiant. She was also an unstoppable bucket-getter for the Chicago Sky.
Playing in the league isn’t about being nice. Carter never cared for it either. Her teammates loved and respected her. Not only because of her ability on the court, but also because they knew she had their back.
By the time the 2024 season came to an end, Carter solidified herself as one of the best guards in the league, dropping 17.5 points a night. Still, that high level of production didn’t impress the ones making the decisions for the franchise, as a contract wasn’t extended to her during the offseason.
Instead, the Sky did a patchwork job to replace her. They signed Ariel Atkins and Courtney Vandersloot. They also drafted Hailey Van Lith.
Atkins, undoubtedly, has been good this year, but she hasn’t been able to produce at the level of Carter, averaging just a shade over 13 points a game. Vandersloot only played seven games due to a torn ACL, and Van Lith spends more time on the bench than on the court.
The guards and their lack of production, along with the rest of the team, finally blew up in their face recently when Angel Reese let out her raw emotions.
“I’m not settling for the same s*** we did this year,” Reese told Julia Poe of the Chicago Tribune. “We have to get good players. We have to get great players. That’s a non-negotiable for me. I’m willing and wanting to play with the best. And however I can help to get the best here, that’s what I’m going to do this offseason. So it’s going to be very, very important this offseason to make sure we attract the best of the best because we can’t settle for what we have this year.”
Everything has since been addressed. Reese apologized, and she’ll serve a half-game suspension. But the message has already been delivered.
What was the reason why Chicago didn’t bring Carter back? Your guess is as good as ours. She was arguably their best player in 2024, and the two sides barely held any discussions for a return.
Initially, letting Carter walk may have flown under the radar, but all of the signs were there. Now, despite the apology, the Sky are on the clock and have to make their star happy.
Make sure you bookmark the Chicago Sky on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!