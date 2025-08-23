How Ariel Atkins Can Help Sky Beat Sun
The Chicago Sky have benefited from the addition of a veteran guard this year. For the 2025 WNBA regular season, Ariel Atkins is averaging 13.3 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 3.5 assists a game.
On Thursday, she bested all three of those figures with a 19-point performance against the reigning champions, the New York Liberty. Atkins also recorded five rebounds and five assists in the game.
Debuting in the WNBA during the 2018 regular season, the eight-year veteran left the Washington Mystics to play alongside the Sky's second-year players, Angel Reese and Kamilla Cardoso.
At 9-26, Chicago has no chance to make the playoffs this year. However, Atkins and her teammates can still finish the season strong from the Sky and their fanbase.
On Saturday, the 2021 WNBA champions host the Connecticut Sun in third of four meetings this year. Both games were played at the Mohegan Sun, as the Sky won the first game and the Sun won the second.
How Ariel Atkins Can Be The X-Factor For The Sky vs. Sun
The Dallas, Texas native has scored 20 points or more six different times this season. In the past two games for Atkins, she was one point away both times.
In the last outing against the Connecticut Sun, Atkins was one of three players ejected. Teammate Rebecca Allen and the Sun's Bria Hartley were also thrown out of the game earlier this month.
While on the floor for just nine minutes before the refs dismissed her, Atkins scored five points against the Sun. The Sky ultimately dropped this game 71-62 on the road.
Back on June 15 during the WNBA Commissioners' Cup game against the Sun, Atkins scored ten points while adding five rebounds and four assists for the Sky. Chicago beat Connecticut, 78-66.
In the months of June and July, Atkins failed to score at least ten points just three times. In August, she has already posted four games with single-digit points. That could be more of a reason to expect the Sky guard to go off.
Before fouling out in the June 29 game on the road against the Atlanta Dream, Atkins scored a season-high of 29 points. She added six rebounds and three assists in the 93-80 loss.
Ariel Atkins Came To The Sky To Fill The Void Left By Marina Mabrey.
Last season, as Chicago was trying to sneak into the WNBA Playoff picture, the team traded a high-scoring guard in Marina Mabrey to the Connecticut Sun. Entering this year, Atkins helped fill the shoes of Mabrey by joining the Sky.
The injury to former All-Star and Chicago Sky legend Courtney Vandersloot did not help the Sky's fortune this season, either. Atkins, when healthy, has done her best to make up for the loss of both guards.
On Saturday, the former Mystics star has a chance to make up for two below-average performances against the Sun in a rubber match. These two eliminated teams do battle at 3:00 p.m. (CT) at Wintrust Arean in Chicago, Illinois.
