Sparks Legend Has Powerful Impact on Sky’s Angel Reese
When the Womens' National Basketball Association assembled their first season, one of the most prolific bigs in the game, Lisa Leslie, flourished. Her reign with the one and only team she ever played for, the Los Angeles Sparks, was the platform for her to shine.
Leslie never averaged less than 15 points per game in any of her 12 seasons in the league. She also averaged more than 10 rebounds in three different seasons (and very close a fourth time).
This season, Reese 14.2 points per game, just under Leslie's career-low. But the former LSU star is averaging 12.6 rebounds per contest. That's better than any year from Leslie.
Where can Leslie make Reese a better player?
Leslie has inspired another young forward in the WNBA, Angel Reese. The two have enjoyed a budding friendship and experienced several positive, professional exchanges, including an episode of Reese's podcast, "Unapologetically Angel."
Reese has earned a mentor in Leslie. "Season two, I can't wait to work with you some more," said Leslie to Reese. "The biggest advice I have for you is going to be how you shoot your layups, period."
The face of the Sky's franchise, Reese, went from shooting 39% from the floor to better than 44% this year. To put this into perspective, Leslie increased her field goal percentage by 4.7% from her rookie season to her second.
She then went on back-to-back dips in her percentage twice in her career. Yet, Leslie and the Sparks made the playoffs from 1999 to 2006, while winning consecutive WNBA titles in 2001 and 2002.
Season
PPG
FG %
Rebounds
FT %
Turnovers
3PT %
2024
13.6
39.1%
13.1
73.6%
2.2
18.8%
2025
14.2
44.4%
12.6
79.0%
4.0
20.0%
Where Leslie's game surpasses Reese's is ball handling. Leslie never averaged more than four turnovers a game. Reese has gotten worse in 2025, going from 2.2 last year to 4.0 this year.
The good news for Sky fans is that Reese not only averages more rebounds than Leslie, she also averages more assists. The native of Randallstown, Maryland, Reese, has nearly doubled how many assists she gets in a game this year compared to her rookie season in 2024.
Furthermore, Reese has seen close to a 6.5% improvement in her free throw percentage. Leslie experienced a career high of 82.4% in 2000 and a low of 58.6% in 2005. Reese is at 79% for the year, so far.
What's next for Angel Reese and Lisa Leslie?
Just like Leslie, Reese has been named a WNBA All-Star more than once. On the same podcast episode, Leslie is quoted as she shares with Reese, "I love the fact that you are putting so much pressure on them defensively, and the idea that you want to get better, I love that."
She continued on by saying, "You [Reese] are going to get better, and I am going to help you get better." Reese can't get better right now, though, as she is ailing from a lingering back injury.
Reese not only missed the Sky's last game against the Mercury, but she has sat out six times already this season. That's the same number of games Reese missed last year. Chicago still has 16 games to play including Tuesday night against the Washington Mystics.
Hopefully Leslie continues to be the powerful influence and mentor Reese could use in becoming a better WNBA player.
