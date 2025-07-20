Six Famous Sky Players Who Were All-Stars
The WNBA All-Star Weekend is upon us with the All-Star game being played on Saturday night. A number of teams have multiple representatives between the two rosters. Two of those teams are opponents the Chicago Sky will be facing next week.
The Indiana Fever have Caitlin Clark, Aaliyah Boston and Kelsey Mitchell playing in front of their home crowd. The Minnesota Lynx have Napheesa Collier, Kayla McBride and Courtney Williams featured, as well.
Chicago's only player who earned an All-Star nomination is their double-double machine, Angel Reese. She was nominated in her rookie season last year along with Clark.
But which other Chicago Sky players have represented the team on All-Star weekend?
Courtney Vandersloot
This talented point guard is still on the roster for the Sky. However, her season ended due to an injury she suffered back in June.
Drafted with the third overall selection in the 2011 WNBA Draft, the Sky took Vandersloot from the University of Gonzaga. She remained with the team through the 2022 season during her first tenure.
She was a part of the 2021 WNBA Championship team that featured a few other players on this list. Vandersloot is a five-time WNBA All-Star having been nominated in her rookie season, in addition to 2019 and 2021-2023.
Though she was not an All-Star last year, she won a second WNBA title with the New York Liberty.
Allie Quigley
A native of Joliet, Illinois, one of Chicago's biggest suburbs, this guard was originally drafted by the Seattle Storm. Quigley eventually took the floor for them but not before stops with the Phoenix Mercury, the Indiana Fever, and the San Antonio Silver Stars.
The DePaul University graduate ended her WNBA with the Sky from 2013-2022. She, too, was a part of the 2021 WNBA Championship team for Chicago.
Quigley, not only an All-Star from 2017-2019 while playing for the Sky, but she also had her jersey (#14) retired recently, too. She also was Chicago's all-time leading scorer until her wife, Vandersloot, took over that claim on May 29 of this year.
The second all-time scorer in Sky history is the only four-time Three-Point Shooting Contest champion. Quigley won in 2017, 2018 and again in 2021, 2022.
Candace Parker
Also a native of one of Chicago's larger suburbs, Naperville, Parker joined the Sky later in her career. She is still the first and only player in the league to win Rookie of the Year and Most Valuable Player in the same season.
In addition to winning a WNBA title with all three teams she has played for during her career, she has held All-Star selections with two of them. Parker is a seven-time All-Star (2011, 2013, 2014, 2017, 2018, 2021, 2022). Her last two times playing in this highly coveted honor was when she was with the Sky.
Parker did earn MVP honors of the All-Star Game in 2013. However, it was when she was still a member of the Los Angeles Sparks. She did not make an All-Star selection in her lone season with the Las Vegas Aces despite winning a title in her final year in the league.
Kahleah Copper
The Philadelphia native broke into the WNBA in 2016 with the Washington Mystics. She joined the Sky in 2017 and played with them until 2023.
Just like Vandersloot, Quigley and Parker, she was on the championship roster in 2021. Cooper was a WNBA All-Star from 2021 to 2024. Three of those came with the Sky, and last year's selection was when she was on the Mercury's roster.
Not only is a she a four-time WNBA All-Star, she also won the Three-Point Shootout Contest in 2023. The New York Liberty's Sabrina Ionescu has now won it the past two years.
Elena Delle Donne
Delle Donne was a standout at the University of Delaware from 2009-2013. She was taken second overall in the 2013 WNBA Draft by the Sky. Her skill set and talent helped the team make four straight playoff appearances during her stay.
The 2015 WNBA MVP was also an All-Star with Chicago the first three of her four years with the team. She was traded to the Washington Mystics ahead of the 2017 campaign to be closer to home.
Not only did she win a championship in 2019, but Delle Donne also won her second MVP Award that year. She collected four more All-Star selections with the Mystics from 2017-2019 and in 2023, the latter of which was her final season in the league.
Sylvia Fowles
Born in Miami, Florida, this former LSU athlete was drafted by the Sky in 2008. Fowles was named to the All-Star Team three times as a member of the Chicago Sky (2009, 2011 and 2013).
It wasn't until 2015 that she became a WNBA champion with the Lynx. Fowles played from 2015 to 2022, where she enjoyed five more All-Star appearances (2017-2019, 2021 and 2022). Even though she started out with the Sky, her No. 34 jersey was retired by Minnesota in 2023.
Fowles' two teams will face off once again following the All-Star break when the Sky travel north to visit the Lynx on Tuesday night.
Make sure you bookmark the Chicago Sky on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!