ESPN Analyst Defends Sky’s Angel Reese, Blasts RG3
As if the Angel Reese-Robert Griffin III dialogue needed more fuel dumped on the fire, ESPN's football analyst Ryan Clark chimed in with his own thoughts on the matter and seemed to fire shots of his own. They were directed at RGIII.
Griffin took to social media and first proclaimed no one should be firing racial barbs or slurs toward Reese. Apparently, there was a reference to her looking like a monkey which Griffin took exception to.
The former NFL quarterback seemed to defend Reese and oppose racism, but then he opened up a can of worms wherein he said Reese hated Caitlin Clark.
Ryan Clark then came to Reese's defense, despite the fact she held her own pretty well against RGIII.
"RG3 has a strange fascination with Angel Reese, or a connection to that spotlight it brings him… but this one was easy," Ryan Clark posted on social media. "He posted a graphic I didn’t see anywhere else of Angel as a Monkey. Just say, 'That’s wrong!'”
Ryan Clark then addressed the fact Griffin had to bring up allegations Reese was mean to his wife and family. He said she made a video which caused them to get death threats and threats of sexual violence.
Griffin took it one step further. He used his platform to make a serious allegation that Reese did not like Caitlin Clark.
Ryan Clark did not accept the whole diatribe and said Griffin was wrong for attacking Reese the way he did,
"He pointed out that Angel hurt him, & then lied on her to inner circle. RG says you’re wrong if you don’t support people don’t look like you, but you’re also wrong if you never support people that do look like you," he said.
Clark basically made the point Griffin should have defended Reese, stuck to the racial issues, and left the rest of the rhetoric alone.
