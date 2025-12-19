Sky's Rising Worth Tells a Bigger WNBA Story
The Chicago Sky's rising valuation highlights the rapid financial growth currently reshaping women's professional sports. In Forbes' most recent ranking of the most valuable franchises in women's sports, WNBA teams dominated the list, claiming each of the top five spots. The New York Liberty led the way as the most valuable franchise overall, signaling the league's expanding market power. most
The Chicago Sky ranked 12th overall, finishing just behind the Dallas Wings, who were tied for 10th with Chelsea FC's women's team. While the Sky did not crack the top ten, their placement reflects a franchise trending sharply upward in both valuation and revenue.
As of 2025, the Sky are valued at $240 million, with reported annual revenue of $16 million. That figure represents a substantial jump from the team's $95 million valuation in 2024, previously reported by Sports Illustrated. Revenue has also increased from $12.5 million underscoring how quickly franchise's business profile has evolved.
Draft Decisions That Drove Growth
A significant portion of the Sky's valuation surge can be attributed to recent roster-building decisions. By drafting center Kamilla Cardoso third overall and forward Angel Reese seventh overall, Chicago added two high-impact, highly marketable players who immediately elevated the franchise's visibility. Their arrival brought increased national attention, social media engagement, and fan interest to the organization.
That momentum carried into subsequent drafts as well, with the additions of guard Hailey Van Lith and forward Maddy Westbeld, further strengthening the Sky's appeal. The front office's emphasis on recognizable talent has translated directly into stronger fan engagement.
Attendance Reflects Rising Interest
The impact of those draft selections is evident in attendance trends. Average home attendance climbed from 7,241.70 in 2023 to 8,757.40 in 2024, before rising again to 9,072.77 in 2025—the steady. Increase signals sustained interest rather than a short-term spike, an important indicator for long-term franchise valuation.
In a league where ticket sales remain a critical revenue driver, Chicago's attendance growth has helped solidfiy its financial footing.
Valuation Growth Meets CBA Tension
While the Sky's finanical trajectory mirrors broader league-wide growth, it comes during a period of heightened labor negotiations. Players are currently pushing for a larger share of the revenue they help generate, as the league players' association is divided on revenue-sharing terms.
The league has proposed a 15% revenue-sharing model, while playes are advocating for 30%—a difference that has become central to ongoing CBA talks.
What the Numbers Reveal
Using Chicago as an example, the gap becomes clear. Based on $16 million in team revenue, a 15% share would allocate $2.4 million to players. Spread evenly across a standard 12-player roster, that equates to roughly $200,00 per player.
Under a 30% model, the shared pool would rise to $4.8 million, or approximately $400,00 per player. These figures reflect team-level revenue only and do not include league-wide income streams such as media rights or sponsorship deals.
A Franchise—and League—at a Crossroads
The Sky's rapid rise in valuation underscores the WNBA's broader financial momentum. Teams are becoming more valuable, attendance is climbing, and investment in women's basketball continues to accelerate. At the same time, players are demanding that compensation structures evlolve alongside that growth.
For Chicago, the numbers tell a compelling story: smart drafting, rising attendance, and league-wide expansion have positioned the sky as one of the fastest-growing franchises in women's sports. How that growth is ultimately shared may help define the league's next era.
