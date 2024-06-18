Here's What Every WNBA Franchise Is Worth
For the first time in league history, Sportico published WNBA team valuations for all 12 teams for the 2024 season.
As the sport grows in popularity and continues to sell out arenas and break attendance and viewership records, the WNBA will likely increase in value ahead of the 2025 season. The teams will likely bring in record amounts of revenue in comparison to previous years. But, now the WNBA has a mark to go off of as Sportico set the stage for the team valuations.
Overall, the WNBA is valued at $1.16 billion total. Here's what each of the 12 teams is valued at.
How Much Are WNBA Teams Worth?
Team
Value
Las Vegas Aces
$140 Million
Seattle Storm
$135 Million
New York Liberty
$130 Million
Phoenix Mercury
$105 Million
Chicago Sky
$95 Million
Indiana Fever
$90 Million
Los Angeles Sparks
$85 Million
Minnesota Lynx
$85 Million
Connecticut Sun
$80 Million
Washington Mystics
$80 Million
Dallas Wings
$75 Million
Atlanta Dream
$55 Million
1. Las Vegas Aces ($140 Million)
The team valued at the highest amount is the reigning back-to-back champions, the Las Vegas Aces. The Aces brought in $17.8 million in revenue last year and are valued at $140 million.
The Aces made WNBA history before the 2024 season as they became the first team to ever sell out its entire season ticket packages for the year. The team ended up selling all of the 8,600 packages available.
2. Seattle Storm ($135 Million)
The four-time WNBA champions the Seattle Storm follow closely behind the Aces as they are valued at $135 million. The team brought in $17.6 million in revenue last season.
3. New York Liberty ($130 Million)
Although the New York Liberty rank third in valuation at $130 million, they brought in the most revenue in the league last season at $18 million. The Liberty ended up losing to the Aces in the 2023 WNBA Finals.
4. Phoenix Mercury ($105 Million)
This is where the first big jump in valuation and revenue comes. The Phoenix Mercury brought in $15 million in revenue last year and are valued at $105 million.
5. Chicago Sky ($95 Million)
Even before the Chicago Sky drafted two of the biggest rookies ahead of this season—Angel Reese and Kamilla Cardoso—the team brought in $12.5 million in revenue last year. They are valued at $95 million.
The Sky's recent game vs. the Indiana Fever broke a WNBA record by bringing in the largest television audience in 23 years with an average of 2.25 million viewers.
6. Indiana Fever ($90 Million)
The Indiana Fever have sold out various games this season as fans race to watch the No. 1 pick Caitlin Clark in action. Last year, the Fever brought in $9.1 million in revenue, and that number will likely increase majorly ahead of next season. The team is valued at $90 million.
7 (Tie). Los Angeles Sparks ($85 Million)
The three-time WNBA champion Los Angeles Sparks brought in around $11.2 million in revenue last season and are valued at $85 million.
7 (Tie). Minnesota Lynx ($85 Million)
The Minnesota Lynx and Sparks both are valued at $85 million to put them both in the seventh spot on the list. The Lynx brought in more revenue, though, at $13. million last season.
9 (Tie). Connecticut Sun ($80 Million)
The Connecticut Sun are one of three active WNBA teams to never win a title, but that doesn't stop their fanbase from growing. The Sun are valued at $80 million and they brought in $12.9 million in revenue last season.
9 (Tie). Washington Mystics ($80 Million)
There's another tie on the list as the Washington Mystics also are valued at $80 million alongside the Sun. They brought in $11.9 million in revenue.
11. Dallas Wings ($75 Million)
The Dallas Wings are one of three teams to sell out season ticket packages ahead of the 2024 season. Last season, the Wings brought in $11.1 million in revenue and are valued at $75 million.
12. Atlanta Dream ($55 Million)
Last on the list is the Atlanta Dream, another team that sold out its season ticket packages for the 2024 season. The Dream brought in $8.8 million in revenue and are valued at $55 million.