Sophie Cunningham Reacts to Angel Reese, Sky Controversy
Angel Reese’s words toward the Chicago Sky are still receiving a ton of backlash.
A few short weeks ago, Reese essentially threatened the Sky franchise, telling them that they need to improve the roster and get better players, or there’s a chance she could take her talents elsewhere.
"I am very vocal about what we need and what I want,” Reese told Julia Poe of the Chicago Tribune. “I’d like to be here for my career, but if things don’t pan out, obviously I might have to move in a different direction and do what’s best for me."
Reese has since apologized, but has faced a never-ending mountain of criticism. Sophie Cunningham, who acts as a reserve guard for the Indiana Fever, recently gave her own thoughts on the entire situation on her podcast.
“No, that’s not great, and I get when you’re losing and it’s been a frustrating season, like everyone is feeling those emotions,” Cunningham said. “And when I say everyone, it’s not just her, I’m sure her teammates feel it, her coaches feel it, the organization feels it, the fans, like literally everyone feels that. And there’s some things that you, and this is coming from me, there are some things that you can’t say.”
If we sat here and gave everyone’s thoughts on the ordeal, we’d be here all day. But for the most part, Cunningham and a few others believe Reese was selfish.
From her point of view, it wasn’t really her words, but more so the time, place, and willingness to express those comments to the world that was the biggest issue.
“I think one of my biggest things is I’m a very team-first person,” Cunningham continued. “Like I always put the team before my feelings, and I think that should be a standard. So you got to protect your locker room, and so you just can be saying everything you're feeling because it’s just not a good look.”
Reese’s 2025 has come to an end. The two-time All-Star has already been ruled out for the Sky’s season finale against the New York Liberty with a back injury.
In totality, it’s been a year to forget. Although she did make her second consecutive All-Star team, led the league in rebounding, and improved on her overall numbers from the year prior, the Sky managed to win just 10 games all year long and were blown off the court in their fair share of them.
By and large, Reese's contemporaries won't let her comments go under the rug.
