Angel Reese Issues Heartfelt Apology To Sky Teammates
Angel Reese’s Chicago Sky teammates gave her the side eye after hearing her recent comments.
Reese knows the Sky haven’t played up to par this year, but when asked to give her outlook on the future, her response, at least according to her teammates, were harsh.
“I’m not settling for the same s*** we did this year,” Reese told Julia Poe of the Chicago Tribune recently. “We have to get good players. We have to get great players. That’s a non-negotiable for me. I’m willing and wanting to play with the best. And however I can help to get the best here, that’s what I’m going to do this offseason. So it’s going to be very, very important this offseason to make sure we attract the best of the best because we can’t settle for what we have this year.”
Those words, according to reports, divided the locker room. Although Reese is their star player, her teammates felt less than.
After the team's reaction, Reese took steps to apologize. From her own admission, her interview with Poe was turned into something it wasn’t supposed to be.
“I’m frustrated at myself right now,” Reese admitted to several reporters after the game. “I think the language is taken out of context. I really didn’t intentionally mean to put down my teammates. They’ve been through this with me throughout the whole year. They’ve busted their ass just how I’ve busted my ass. They showed up for me through thick and thin when nobody could see anything.”
While it wasn’t her proudest moment, Reese’s controversial comments seemed to pull Chicago together. The Sky blew out the Connecticut Sun by 24 points, and five of Chicago’s players scored in double figures.
Still, the outcome takes a backseat to Reese’s remarks. Ultimately, she knows her words cut her teammates like a knife. At this point, she can’t take back what she said, but a regretful Reese looked straight into the cameras that were present and issued a heartfelt apology, something she said was done before the game even got going.
“So I want to apologize to my teammates, which I already have. I have to be better with my language,” Reese continued. “It’s not the message, it’s the messenger. I have to better.”
