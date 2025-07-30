Studs and Duds From Sky’s Loss to Mystics
Same stuff, different day. The Chicago Sky lost their sixth game in a row and allowed their opponent to hit the century mark for the second time this season in a 103-86 loss to the Washington Mystics on Tuesday.
Chicago finished the game with four players in double-digits, including a more recent addition in Rebecca Allen, but couldn't keep the rookie duo of Kiki Iriafen and Sonia Citron at bay. While the Sky won the battle on the boards, the Mystics tied their season high of 25 assists as they continuously hit the mark off quick and creative passes.
Time may be running out for the Sky as they inch closer to the 30-game mark.
The Sky slid to 7-19 as they continue to push through nothing short of a turbulent 2025 campaign. Chicago is four games behind where they were at this point last season, which added to their case to place at the bottom of CBS Sports's WNBA Power Rankings. It may take nothing short of a miracle to turn things around before their playoff window closes for good, leaving little time to return to the drawing board before what could be a tough second half of the season.
What can the Sky take away from their loss to the Mystics? Can they rally in time for a Friday matchup against one of the league's newest squads?
Stud: The Sky's Youthful Frontcourt Duo
It wasn't all doom and gloom for a Sky squad in need of something to hang their hat on.
The frontcourt duo of Angel Reese and Kamilla Cardoso combined for 43 points and 23 rebounds in Tuesday's matchup. Reese earned a double-double and was among the team's leaders in five different categories as she swatted shots, picked-off passes and brought down tough rebounds. Cardoso logged one of her own as she earned four offensive rebounds and scored off shifty moves with her back to the basket.
Now, more than ever, the duo must be leaders on offense for a team that ranks near the bottom of the league in points per game. As a number of the league's brightest young stars continue to emerge with their respective rosters, the youth movement will ultimately lift the Sky out of their recent transitional period and back into the playoffs for the first time since 2023.
Dud: Defense From The Jump
Even as the Sky showed some signs of hope on offense, they let up 25 points or more in three quarters, including 30 in the first, as they struggled to contain Washington's young options. Citron seemed to forget how to miss as she finished the night with 28 points, a season-high for the former Notre Dame standout. She dissected the Sky's defense with ease, a barrage of 3-pointers and crafty drives to the hoop. Iriafen, who was selected to be an All-Star alongside Reese and Citron this season, added 22 as guard Brittney Sykes continuously fed her in the paint.
Chicago will need to do everything it can to strengthen its defense, which ranks near last in the WNBA with a defensive rating of 109.8. It allowed 90 points or more in five of its last six games, including in two losses to the Minnesota Lynx. Things may continue to look rocky for the Sky as they face some of the league's tougher offenses next month, especially if they can't lock up the 3-point line after allowing opponents to hit just above 37% of their attempts this season.
Stud: Rachel Banham's Scoring
Two games, two big-time scoring nights from Rachel Banham.
The 5-foot-10 guard would follow up a sensational shooting outing against the Indiana Fever as she set somewhat of a tone with two makes in the first quarter off pull-up jumpers. She would end the night with 19 points as she flipped between hot and cold streaks with confident tries from the 3-point line. It would be her fifth night this season with 15 points or more, showing she can provide a decent scoring punch when the stars align.
It will take time for the Sky to find the big-name options they need to bring their offense back to the heights it once reached. Still, if players like Banham can continue to find their scoring stride in the meantime, it may be just what Chicago needs to keep its head above water during the second half of its 2025 campaign.
Dud: The 3-point Attack
The Sky's path to getting back on track will start and end with their 3-point shooting.
Chicago continued its recent trend of up-and-down shooting after hitting just 31.6% of their long-range tries on Tuesday. Banham and Allen made up all but one of its six makes from the perimeter. The two were able to find some success despite not having plenty of space, but it wasn't enough to rejuvenate the Sky's 3-point attack.
Chicago has held its own from time to time from long range after ending eight nights with at least 40% from the 3-point line this season. All eyes will be on its 3-point potential as it moves to face some of the league's best perimeter defenses next month, which will come down to some of its newest signees and a new-look system working to its full strength.
The Sky will begin a four-game home stretch at 6:30 p.m. CDT on Friday against the Golden State
Valkyries. The game will be broadcast on Ion.
