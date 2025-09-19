Three Potential Trade Candidates for Sky's Angel Reese
Entering their 20th WNBA season, the Chicago Sky hoped their year would resemble their 2021 WNBA championship, or even their 2013 WNBA season when they made their first-ever postseason. Instead, the team posted a 10-34 record and missed the playoffs for a second straight year.
After another head coaching change and multiple missed games from second-year players Angel Reese and Kamilla Cardoso, this Sky roster was not able to compete with the heavy majority of the WNBA in 2025.
A pair of underwhelming rookies and a questionable trade pretty much sums up how the 2025 WNBA Draft went for Chicago. The Sky sent the third overall pick, which ended up being rookie All-Star guard Sonia Citron, to the Washington Mystics for veteran guard Ariel Atkins.
Despite the transaction bringing in a former WNBA champion in Atkins, the Sky gave up multiple seasons with Citron who performed nearly the same as Atkins statistically. However, Atkins was far more expensive than Citron in 2025 and is now a free agent. Thus, another trade to rescue the Sky franchise and their star forward may be on the horizon.
The face of the franchise for the past two years may have burned some bridges in her latest season. That's why now is the last best possible time to trade Reese and get a return worthwhile from the two-time WNBA All-Star.
Team like the Las Vegas Aces and the Seattle Storm, both are former WNBA champions this decade, may not be the best fit for Reese's uncanny rebounding skills. The Aces and the Storm currently each have a pair of players averaging 8.5 rebounds or better in the first round of the 2025 WNBA Playoffs.
Here are three best potential fits and trade partners involving Reese and the Sky.
1. Washington Mystics
Yes, a second trade with the 2019 WNBA champions in as many seasons may not sound that far-fetched. Just like the Sky, the Mystics missed the 2025 WNBA playoffs, too.
Reese led the WNBA in rebounding in 2025 with 12.6 boards per game. The only other player who averaged ten rebounds or more in the league was Las Vegas center A'ja Wilson.
During the regular season, Washington was the third-worst rebounding team in the league. The Mystics only averaged 33 rebounds per game, 2.5 less boards than the Sky.
As it stands, Washington has six selections in the 2026 WNBA Draft. The Mystics have three first-round picks, two second-round picks and a third-round pick. That's plenty to work for a team that has Citron under team control for the next two seasons.
The better of the three first-round picks and a second-round pick for Reese could be enough for Sky general manager Jeff Pagliocca to pull the trigger on another deal with Washington.
2. Los Angeles Sparks
For a team that barely missed the playoffs in 2025, the Sparks aren't missing much. With a young core of Cameron Brink and Rickea Jackson, in addition to two-time WNBA champion Kelsey Plum, Los Angeles could benefit from obtaining Reese.
The Sparks wore the fourth-worst rebounding team, just behind the Mystics. The concern here would be only the Sky and the Mystics averaged more turnovers a game than they did. Reese wouldn't have to worry about ball-handling if she isn't the first or even he second option on offense.
Playing with Brink, Jackson, and Plum could help Reese focus more on clearing boards, shot blocking and creating her own shot in the paint. The only downfall in trading with the Sparks is that they do not own a first-round pick in the 2026 WNBA Draft.
So, trading for a future first-round selection and/or Jackson would be the better route for both teams to take. Los Angeles gets another All-Star talent and Chicago adds a young scorer who may be less maintenance in the locker room in Jackson.
3. Golden State Valkyries
The newest team in the WNBA made a splash during their inaugural season. Not only did the team set records including making the playoffs in their first-ever season, they won some awards on an individual level.
Valkyries head coach Natalie Nakase won Coach of the Year and guard Veronica Burton won Most Improved Player. Adding a two-time WNBA All-Star forward that averaged 14.7 points and 12.6 rebounds in 2025 could make Golden State's next playoff run deeper next year.
Chicago could get ask for the Valkyries' first and second round picks in the 2026 WNBA Draft. This could be the move that returns the Sky to greatness and builds a new core around their center Cardoso.
