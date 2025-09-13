Was Sky's Ariel Atkins Trade Worth It?
The Chicago Sky were not happy with the 2024 season last year. The development of two rookies, Angel Reese and Kamilla Cardoso, happened during Teresa Weatherspoon's only season with the team.
After winning just 13 games and failing to make the playoffs, Sky general manager Jeff Pagliocca fired her. In came Tyler Marsh, a former assistant coach with the Las Vegas Aces, to replace her.
Instead of the team relying on another pair of rookies, Chicago opted to trade their third-overall pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft for a veteran guard. The Sky handed over the draft rights to Sonia Citron to the Washington Mystics in exchange for Atkins.
Who came out on top of the Atkins-Citron trade?
Atkins averaged 13.1 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 3.1 assists per game in 2025 for the Sky. She even turned in a 30-point performance against the Aces. Her career high of 36 points last year was also against Las Vegas.
However, the former Mystics guard missed 10 games for Chicago this year. Had she played in even just one more game, Atkins could have broken her career-high of 124 assists in a season. She finished with 122 before sitting out the Sky's last three games.
Sonia Citron put up comparable numbers in her first year in the league. The rookie averaged 14.9 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 2.4 assists a game. At 21 years old, Citron was selected to play in the WNBA All-Star Game.
Alissa Hirsh, a writer for the Chicago Sun-Times, called this trade 'a wash' back in early July. Hirsh even states one big difference between Atkins and Citron.
"But the Mystics will have Citron for four years guaranteed, while the Sky will have to convince Atkins to stay beyond this season," said Hirsh.
Atkins is one of the many pending free agents for the Sky. She just finished out the last year of a two-year deal worth $400,000 in full. Citron is locked up with the Mystics for two more seasons with a tag worth nearly $82,500 a year.
Essentially, Chicago paid more for a one-year rental if the team can't convince Atkins to stay with the team. The Sky let Chennedy Carter walk last year, so that could be a telling tale that Pagliocca isn't afraid of letting established talent walk.
Neither the Sky or the Mystics made the playoffs this season. Chicago has won a title more recently than Washington has.
The Mystics made it to the 2018 WNBA Finals but lost to the Seattle Storm. They won the title against the Connecticut Sun the next year. Atkins was a rookie in 2018, but won a title with the 2019 Mystics.
Two seasons later, the Chicago Sky captured their first and only championship. Putting Citron with Reese and Cardoso could have given them a strong core to build around.
Instead, Chicago has their twin towers with Hailey Van Lith and Maddy Westbeld for next season and beyond. Just like Citron, Atkins could be playing for someone other than the Sky.
