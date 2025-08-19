Chicago Sky On SI

Three Ways Sky Can Upset Storm

There's some evidence to show that the Chicago Sky could win their ninth game of the season.

Scott Conrad

Aug 15, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Sky fans yell during the first half against Golden State Valkyries at Wintrust Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images / Matt Marton-Imagn Images

The Chicago Sky are looking to avoid a case of deja vu on Tuesday night when they host the Seattle Storm for the second time this season. In their previous contest, the Sky lost 95-57 to the Storm.

All-Star forward Angel Reese will miss this meeting, too. She sat out along with Ariel Atkins and Michaela Onyenwere. The Sky were reeling from missing their star point guard, Courtney Vandersloot. Former Sky and current Storm player Katie Lou Samuelson is out, too.

In the absence of both Sky forwards, Reese and Onyenwere, the Seattle Storm's All-Star Nneke Ogwumike did well for her team. She contributed 10 points, three rebounds, and two steals in just 20 minutes of play. Ogwumike also had a plus/minus of +28 in the game.

Despite the Sky being banged up and still searching for their ninth win of the season, there's hope for them on Tuesday night. Here are three reasons why the Chicago Sky upset the Seattle Storm.

Aug 7, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Sky head coach Tyler Marsh protests a call against his team during the second half of a WNBA game against the Atlanta Dream at Wintrust Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images / Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

1. The Sky Have Better Success at Home Against Western Conference Teams

Believe it or not, Chicago has won at home more against teams not in the Eastern Conference. The Sky have two wins at Wintrust Arena against the Dallas Wings. They also have big wins against the Los Angeles Sparks and the WNBA's best team, the Minnesota Lynx.

That shows that they are capable of catching playoff hopefuls and contenders from the WNBA's Western Conference on any given night. It will take that type of confidence to accomplish this feat once more on Tuesday night.

Aug 17, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Storm guard Brittney Sykes (20) shoots the ball while guarded by Phoenix Mercury guard Kahleah Copper (2) during the second half at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images / Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

2. The Seattle Storm are 2-8 in their last 10 games.

Since the four-time WNBA champions last beat the Chicago Sky, the Seattle Storm have won just twice. One of those games was a two-point victory against the Atlanta Dream last Friday. If it weren't for that win, then Seattle would be entering Tuesday night's game against the Sky on an eight-game losing streak.

Of the Storm's last seven losses, all but two of them have been by five points or less. This includes the double-overtime loss against the Sparks.

Chicago's next opponent has been so inconsistent as of late. The last time Seattle won back-to-back games was over the 4th of July weekend.

June 27, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese (5) talks to the bench during the game against the Golden State Valkyries in the fourth quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images / David Gonzales-Imagn Images

3. History in the past four seasons show the Sky will win.

It's been since the 2020 WNBA season that the Chicago Sky have been swept by the Seattle Storm at home. Granted, the two teams only played each other twice that year, with each squad hosting one game.

In 2021, when the Sky won the WNBA title, they swept the Storm all three games including two victories at home. A year later, Chicago split games at home against Seattle.

Two seasons ago, the Sky beat the Storm three times in their four meetings. Despite winning both on the road in Seattle, Chicago split games against the Storm again, just like they did in 2021.

Last year, the Sky and the Storm split wins at Wintrust Arena. If history repeats itself, as it often does, then Chicago could pull off the upset and avoid losing their 26th game on the season. The Sky have less than a dozen games left to play this season.

Tip-off is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. (CT) and 5:00 p.m. (PT) at Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois. The Sky are 5-12 at home and their guest, the Storm, are 9-8 on the road.

