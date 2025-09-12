Trading Angel Reese Would Set Sky Back Years
The trade rumors are getting louder and louder. So much so that it’s getting harder for the Chicago Sky to ignore them.
Angel Reese reached her breaking point a few weeks ago. It’s impossible to forget the scathing criticism she dished out to the franchise, but just in case you weren’t aware, we’ll remind you.
“I’m not settling for the same s*** we did this year,” Reese told Julia Poe of the Chicago Tribune recently. “We have to get good players. We have to get great players. That’s a non-negotiable for me. I’m willing and wanting to play with the best. And however I can help to get the best here, that’s what I’m going to do this offseason. So it’s going to be very, very important this offseason to make sure we attract the best of the best because we can’t settle for what we have this year.”
"I am very vocal about what we need and what I want,” Reese continued. “I’d like to be here for my career, but if things don’t pan out, obviously I might have to move in a different direction and do what’s best for me."
Reese has been sincere in her apology, but that hasn’t stopped media members and fans from discussing the one thing that doesn’t make sense: trading her.
Could the Sky get a king's ransom for their star? Of course, they could. Who wouldn’t want a double-double machine, a two-time All-Star, and a relentless scorer in the paint? Still, no matter what they might get back, it could take the franchise decades before it bounced back.
Without Reese on the court this season, the Sky were horrific, going just 1-13. If we expand that to the past two years, things don't get better as the Sky have gone just 2-18 with her on the sidelines.
Reese’s production is second to none, but if we’re being candid, it isn't just about the work she puts in on the court, but the impact she has outside of it.
Chicago loves Reese. She hosts annual back-to-school drives, constantly gives back to the community, and fans consistently pack the stands wanting to see her play. Earlier this year, the Sky set a record with 19,496 fans walking into the arena to watch one of their games.
Reese, in terms of her production, made the leap that the franchise was looking for. Her numbers improved in points per game, field goal percentage, and assists. Still, that wasn't enough.
The Sky, unfortunately, won only 10 games this season. But that shouldn’t be placed on her shoulders. Chicago needs to retool and refocus this offseason. With that said, in the process of doing that, if they decide to ship out their generational star due to a few harsh but truthful words, it may take a few decades before they bounce back.
