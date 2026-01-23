Two Sky Games Get United Center Upgrade
The Chicago Sky will play 20 of their home games inside Wintrust Arena this season, but the other two will take place at the United Center due to a higher demand of tickets.
The Sky played a pair of home games last season at the United Center, and it was the two largest games in franchise history by attendance. It's part of the growth the league is undergoing now that it is approaching its 30th season.
“It’s an honor to participate in the WNBA’s 30th season amid a time of tremendous growth for the league,” Sky head coach Tyler Marsh said in a press release. “We’re especially excited to welcome two more expansion teams to our competitive league, and we’ll be ready to match up against a strong lineup of opponents at home and on the road.”
Here's a look at the two games the Sky will play at the United Center.
June 28 vs. Las Vegas Aces
The Sky will face the defending champion Aces three times in the upcoming season. One of these games will take place at Wintrust Arena, while another takes place in Sin City, but the other one takes place at the United Center on June 28.
The Aces, who are led by reigning Most Valuable Player A'ja Wilson, are one of the biggest draws in the WNBA. The team has become a dynasty, winning three of the last four WNBA titles. Now, the Sky get a chance to pull off an upset while playing in front of a larger crowd at the United Center.
August 8 vs. Indiana Fever
Another chapter in the saga between Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese will take place at the United Center this season. Clark and Reese have met up several times, both in college and the pros, so this should be an intriguing matchup between the two teams.
Clark spent most of last season injured, so the hope is that she will be able to participate in the game later in the season. Meanwhile, the Sky are looking to move past their 10-win season from a year ago, and they could do that by beating the Fever in their "home" building.
Can't Forget About The All-Star Game
The city of Chicago has the honor of hosting the 2026 WNBA All-Star Game, which will take place in the United Center as well. This allows for more exposure for the league, which is great for everybody involved.
