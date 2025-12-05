Chicago Sky On SI

Will Sky and Lynx Pull Off Another Trade Before WNBA Draft?

The Chicago Sky could pull off another trade with the Minnesota Lynx to change the landscape of their team again.

Scott Conrad

Apr 15, 2024; Brooklyn, NY, USA; Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark pose for photos before the 2024 WNBA Draft at Brooklyn Academy of Music. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
Apr 15, 2024; Brooklyn, NY, USA; Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark pose for photos before the 2024 WNBA Draft at Brooklyn Academy of Music. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images

One of the biggest trades in the history of the Chicago Sky as a franchise saw them acquire the WNBA's best rebounder. The Minnesota Lynx agreed to a swap of first-round draft picks with the Sky at the 2024 WNBA Draft.

As a result, Chicago landed a talented forward to partner up top with center Kamilla Cardoso, the third overall pick that night. The Sky were able to fix their rebounding woes with the additions of their two cornerstone pieces.

Why the Sky could trade with the Lynx for the second time in three years

Believe it or not, Chicago has won a WNBA championship more recently than the Lynx have. Despite Minnesota making it to the WNBA Finals in 2024 and still being a top playoff team last season, the Lynx possess the second overall selection in the 2026 WNBA Draft.

Former MVP Napheesa Collier is still one of the top players in the league. Trading for either Angel Reese or Kamilla Cardoso is something that Minnesota may consider.

With the best offense in the WNBA last season, the Lynx averaged 86.1 points per game. That's more nearly 10 points better than the Sky's 75.8 average, which was the league's worst in 2025.

Two-time WNBA All-Star Angel Reese was taken in the 2024 WNBA Draft after the Chicago Sky and Minnesota Lynx swapped picks.
Sep 3, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese (5) shoots a free throw against the Connecticut Sun during the second half at Wintrust Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images / Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Chicago and Minnesota have been trade partners before when they switched first-round draft picks two years ago. The Sky took Reese while the Lynx selected Alissa Pili, who was cut mid-season this year.

If this trade goes through, Chicago would have the second and fifth-overall picks in the 2026 WNBA Draft. To avoid giving up Reese or Cardoso, the Sky could offer one of two second-round picks this coming spring and a 2027 first-round pick. That allows head coach Tyler Marsh to continue developing his two best rebounders in Reese and Cardoso.

Chicago has missed the playoffs the past two seasons. With Reese and Cardoso both under contract for at least one more year, seeing a Sky roster grow with a pair of rookies could make this team a formidable opponent when the WNBA expands to 16 teams in 2026.

Outside of Reese and Cardoso, the only other players under contract for Chicago heading into the 2026 WNBA season are Hailey Van Lith and Maddy Westbeld. Neither rookie for the Sky was a major contributor.

In the Chicago Sky's season finale, Maddy Westbeld recorded 25 points and seven rebounds while making five three-point shots.
Sep 3, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Sky forward Maddy Westbeld (21) drives to the basket against Connecticut Sun guard Lindsay Allen (15) during the second half at Wintrust Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images / Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

However, Westbeld recorded 25 points in 28 minutes during the season finale at Wintrust Arena against the New York Liberty. The forward connected on five of her six shots from behind the arc while posting seven rebounds and three assists. It was also the second game in a row in which Westbeld went four-for-four at the free throw line.

Trading with Minnesota for their early first-round pick while retaining Westbeld, and possibly both Reese and Cardoso, would surely make Chicago a better team in 2026. The Sky will likely be aggressive in free agency too, before the 2026 WNBA Draft

Make sure you bookmark the Chicago Sky on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more! 

feed

Published |Modified
Scott Conrad
SCOTT CONRAD

My name is Scott Conrad and I am a Contributor for the Chicago Sky with Sports Illustrated.com. I am also a Contributor with FanSided on NinerNoise, as well as Da Windy City. In addition, I am the Site Editor/Expert for The View from Avalon. I spent two seasons (2015 & 2016) with the Tampa Bay Times as a Correspondent covering high school football. I am a two-time published author with more work to come. In my teenage years, I started watching both MLS and WNBA start in 1996 and grow to be the juggernauts they are in their respective sports. Much love to the career on and off the court for fellow-Napervillian and former Sky forward Candace Parker. Outside of the sports journalism world, I am a travel volleyball coach. I accepted the Head Coach position with Greater Cincinnati Volleyball Club for their U13-2 team. In terms of active sports, I play volleyball, soccer, softball, kickball and train in mixed martial arts.

Home/News