Will Sky and Lynx Pull Off Another Trade Before WNBA Draft?
One of the biggest trades in the history of the Chicago Sky as a franchise saw them acquire the WNBA's best rebounder. The Minnesota Lynx agreed to a swap of first-round draft picks with the Sky at the 2024 WNBA Draft.
As a result, Chicago landed a talented forward to partner up top with center Kamilla Cardoso, the third overall pick that night. The Sky were able to fix their rebounding woes with the additions of their two cornerstone pieces.
Why the Sky could trade with the Lynx for the second time in three years
Believe it or not, Chicago has won a WNBA championship more recently than the Lynx have. Despite Minnesota making it to the WNBA Finals in 2024 and still being a top playoff team last season, the Lynx possess the second overall selection in the 2026 WNBA Draft.
Former MVP Napheesa Collier is still one of the top players in the league. Trading for either Angel Reese or Kamilla Cardoso is something that Minnesota may consider.
With the best offense in the WNBA last season, the Lynx averaged 86.1 points per game. That's more nearly 10 points better than the Sky's 75.8 average, which was the league's worst in 2025.
Chicago and Minnesota have been trade partners before when they switched first-round draft picks two years ago. The Sky took Reese while the Lynx selected Alissa Pili, who was cut mid-season this year.
If this trade goes through, Chicago would have the second and fifth-overall picks in the 2026 WNBA Draft. To avoid giving up Reese or Cardoso, the Sky could offer one of two second-round picks this coming spring and a 2027 first-round pick. That allows head coach Tyler Marsh to continue developing his two best rebounders in Reese and Cardoso.
Chicago has missed the playoffs the past two seasons. With Reese and Cardoso both under contract for at least one more year, seeing a Sky roster grow with a pair of rookies could make this team a formidable opponent when the WNBA expands to 16 teams in 2026.
Outside of Reese and Cardoso, the only other players under contract for Chicago heading into the 2026 WNBA season are Hailey Van Lith and Maddy Westbeld. Neither rookie for the Sky was a major contributor.
However, Westbeld recorded 25 points in 28 minutes during the season finale at Wintrust Arena against the New York Liberty. The forward connected on five of her six shots from behind the arc while posting seven rebounds and three assists. It was also the second game in a row in which Westbeld went four-for-four at the free throw line.
Trading with Minnesota for their early first-round pick while retaining Westbeld, and possibly both Reese and Cardoso, would surely make Chicago a better team in 2026. The Sky will likely be aggressive in free agency too, before the 2026 WNBA Draft
Make sure you bookmark the Chicago Sky on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!