WNBA Record Broken During Sky vs. Sun
The 2025 WNBA season has been rather historic this season. Positive moments are being had by teams and individuals this year, and Chicago Sky and Connecticut Sun players are no exception.
To give an example, Kelsey Plum has matched Caitlin Clark's mark from last season of 700 points and 200 assists. Plum did this recently in her first season with the Los Angeles Sparks and Clark accomplish this as a rookie in 2024 with the Indiana Fever.
Though the Sky (10-30) haven't had much to celebrate this season, All-Star forward Angel Reese broke future Hall of Famer Tina Charles record of most double-doubles in any player's first wo seasons in the league.
Reese accomplished this feat one game after tying it against Charles and the Sun. On Wednesday, Charles broke an even bigger milestone in front of the crowd at Wintrust Arena.
WNBA legend and former Phoenix Mercury star Diana Taurasi returned last season. Until recently, she held the record for most field goals made.
Not only has Charles surpassed Taurasi's all-time scoring record, she has now passed the retired star's record for most baskets made.
Former Sky players, Candace Dupree, Sylvia Fowles, and Chicago-native Candace Parker, are also on the all-time list. Dupree ranks fourth with 2,842 made field goals, and Fowles is seventh with 2,541. Parker finished her WNBA career two spots behind that mark with 2,471.
It was not the first time that Charles made history against the Sky at Wintrust Arena this season. Last month, she recorded a 23-point and 10-rebound performance in the victory over Chicago. This marked Charles' 200th career double-double as she became the first player ever in WNBA history to achieve this stat.
How close are the Sky's Reese and Cardoso to Charles' record?
Entering Wednesday's game against the Sun at Wintrust Arena, Cardoso had made 316 field goals. She made 126 as a rookie last year and has cleared 200 this season after Chicago's win over Connecticut.
Reese had 164 made baskets last year for the Sky. However, a lingering back injury kept Chicago's starting forward out of more games this season than expected. The former LSU Tigers' star has made more than 150 now after Wednesday's victory.
Charles has made more than five times as many field goals as Reese and Cardoso combined. The center for the Sun also skipped the 2020 and 2023 WNBA regular seasons.
Reese and Caroso have four game left this season to add to their made field goals total. The Chicago Sky play their next three games on the road before wrapping up the 2025 WNBA regular season at Wintrust Arena against the defending champions, the New York Liberty.
Make sure you bookmark the Chicago Sky on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!