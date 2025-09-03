Sky Legend Calls for WNBA Expansion
The Golden State Valkyries made WNBA history as the first expansion team to make the playoffs in their first season with a victory agains the Chicago Sky.
On a recent episode of a podcast that hosted by former Sky center Candace Parker and Aaliyah Boston, Post Moves, expanding the WNBA was discussed. Parker was an All-Star forward with the Sky and was a part of the 2021 WNBA championship team for Chicago.
The Sky were an expansion draft team in 2006. It took them quite a few years to break into the postseason. It was seven seasons later that Chicago finally played in the postseason.
Aaliyah Boston's current team, the Indiana Fever, was also an expansion draft team for the WNBA in 2000. The Fever made the playoffs quicker than the Sky did, as it only took Indiana three seasons to make the postseason.
Thus, both athletes spoke from experience on playing for a team that took time to develop a successful history. Parker mentioned in the podcast that she would like to see Tennessee receive an expansion team.
Why did Parker suggest Tennessee for WNBA expansion?
Before breaking into the league, Parker spent four seasons with the Tennessee Volunteers under coach Pat Summit. She joined the team in 2004 but redshirted.
In her final two years at Tennessee, Parker was a part of multiple winning teams. The Volunteers won the Women's NCAA championship in 2007 and 2008.
Parker has had a profound influence on the WNBA, even with today's stars like Sky forward Angel Reese. "Tennessee, Nashville needs a team — I'm going to speak it into existence," said Parker. "We're going to keep trying to get a team, and I hope that the WNBA and the NBA sees the value of Nashville being a part of the WNBA."
A Tennessee native herself, Summitt coached the Volunteers from 1974 until 2012. Her 1,098–208 record is one of the more impressive marks by any coach in any sport. She won eight NCAA titles, six before Parker played for her.
According to the Pat Summitt Leadership Group, "An ownership group including Bill and Crissy Haslam, Candace Parker, Peyton Manning, Faith Hill, and Tim McGraw has submitted a bid for a WNBA expansion team in Nashville. The Tennessee Summitt, named after Lady Vols coaching legend Pat Summitt, hope to begin play in 2028."
Another example, the Connecticut Sun were technically an expansion draft team, too. They were originally the Orlando Miracle and debuted in the WNBA in 1999. It was in the fourth season (2003) that the Miracle relocated to Uncasville, Connecticut.
The University of Connecticut Huskies possess renowned programs for both men's and women's college basketball. Legendary coach Geno Auriemma has put the Huskies' women's team on the map.
Auriemma has been on the sideline for all 12 NCAA championships by the Lady Huskies. The first came in 1995 and the most recent was last year.
Placing an expansion team near Knoxville or Nashville, Tennessee makes complete sense. Even the NBA rescued a struggling Vancouver Grizzlies expansion draft team by relocating them to Memphis, Tennessee. From 1995-2001, the Grizzlies called Canada and the Pacific Northwest home until the NBA approved them shifting operations to Memphis.
While it remains to be seen, the Chicago Sky host the Connecticut Sun on Wednesday night at home. This is the second-to-last game at Wintrust Arena for the Sky.
