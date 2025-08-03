Sky Center Shining During Angel Reese Injury
When you play alongside a superstar like Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese, sometimes it’s easy to be forgotten.
There was once a time when Kamilla Cardoso was considered the better prospect, and maybe even slightly more talented than her running mate.
Straddled with two picks in the top 10 of the 2024 WNBA Draft, the Sky took Cardoso with the third overall selection and Reese with the seventh. So far, of course, Reese has been a home run. She’s leading the league for a second consecutive year in rebounding and is now a two-time All-Star. Cardoso has been solid, but she now has a chance to step out of Reese’s shadow.
When it comes to crashing the glass, Reese isn’t just the best in the league currently, but she’s one of the best ever.
In her first year, she averaged the most rebounds in a single season in WNBA history with 13.1. This year, she’s averaging the second most at 12.6. Reese also holds the record for the most consecutive games with a double-double at 15. Cardoso has always been one heck of a rebounder in her own right. But once she entered the league, her ability to clean up the glass and score efficiently has been a bit underwhelming.
Ever since the Sky returned from the much-needed All-Star break, however, Cardoso has been relentless. In every single game, she’s managed to get a double-double. Her total streak of five can and will likely continue considering the circumstances.
For Cardoso, she’s found herself out there battling alone. A nagging back injury has placed Reese on the sidelines far more than she would like. In addition to that, the Sky have already revealed that they have no intentions on pushing her to play.
With Cardoso’s double-double run sitting at five, she’s only three away from the seventh-longest streak in WNBA history.
In terms of wins and losses, having Reese out there is salient, but for Cardoso’s personal development, she has a chance to come into her own. She also has a shot at making some history along the way.
Make sure you bookmark the Chicago Sky on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!